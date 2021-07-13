John Gomez of Gomez Trial Attorneys Presented at EVOLVE Summit

SAN DIEGO, July 13, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- John Gomez, the leader of Gomez Trial Attorneys, recently served as a speaker at the EVOLVE Summit held at Crisp Video Group headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia. He spoke as part of the Power Players Panel and regarding the firm's membership with Crisp Video Group, whose mission is to help law firms grow, business-wise and financially.

Crisp calls the EVOLVE Summit the "ultimate virtual experience for entrepreneurial law firms and their teams," and the conference took place over June 24 and 25. It is a virtual conference that draws an attendance of more than 5,000 attorneys and legal industry professionals.

The Summit helps ambitious legal professionals challenge themselves and inspires them to focus on growth and living out their visions in the industry. John Gomez addressed how to build the law firm of the future while serving as a leader in the legal community and of a successful team.

John Gomez founded his law firm on his own more than 15 years ago, and the organization has grown into a nationally recognized and respected team of injury attorneys.

Gomez himself is also highly recognized, with some awards including:

National Lawyer of the Year

11-time Outstanding Trial Lawyer Award Winner

San Diego Trial Lawyer of the Year

#1 Intentional Tort verdict

#1 Premises Liability Verdict

Top Lawyer in personal injury, car accidents, insurance litigation, mass torts, products liability, and corporate litigation, among others

John also served as a board member of the San Diego Volunteer Lawyers Program and the San Diego County Bar Association. He is also the past president of Consumer Attorneys of San Diego. His commitment to legal involvement goes well beyond his law firm, though he has succeeded in growing and building his law firm into a powerhouse.

Gomez Trial Attorneys is a full-service personal injury firm that handles cases involving mass torts, defective products, dangerous premises, vehicle accidents, sexual abuse, nursing home abuse, and more. The legal team has recovered over $750 million in verdicts and settlements for its clients.

Anyone who suffered accidental injuries in the Southern California area can reach out to the firm online or by calling 833-GET-GOMEZ to set up a free case evaluation. The firm has locations in San Diego, Bakersfield, El Centro, Palm Springs, Rancho Mirage, Riverside, San Bernardino, San Luis Obispo, Solana Beach, and Temecula to best serve injured accident victims and their families.

Media Contact:

Miranda Varoz

[email protected]

(619) 237-3490

