John H. Davis, Esq. is recognized by Continental Who's Who

CROWN POINT, Ind., Nov. 19, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- John H. Davis, Esq. is being recognized by Continental Who's Who as a Lifetime Achiever for his outstanding contributions in the field of Law and work as Owner, Founder, and Administrator of his private practice – John H. Davis Attorney at Law.

Specializing in criminal defense, civil litigation and personal injury, bankruptcy and contract law and family law including custody work, John H. Davis Attorney At Law has been serving Lake County, Indiana in multiple areas of the law. Mr. Davis is currently working with the ACLU to support children who have been illegally separated from their parents, providing pro-bono counsel. He is dedicated to his field and serving those who require his expertise, providing legal aid to myriads of individuals who do not understand they need help or cannot afford legal representation. He has been in the practice of law for over 30 years beginning as a prosecuting attorney and later as a public defender. A former Indiana public defender and state deputy prosecutor in two County offices – from 1985 to 1998, Mr. Davis attributes his success to perseverance, endurance, and being accessible to his clients.

An academic scholar, Mr. Davis graduated from Woodbury University with a Bachelor of Science in 1974. He was inspired to enter the legal profession on account of the first black American who headed up the Patent Division of the National Aeronautics Space Administration's Jet Propulsion Laboratory (JPL) – Attorney Paul Ware. Paul and his wife Myrtle informally adopted Mr. Davis, encouraging him to enroll in law school. He went on to Western State University to pursue a Juris Doctorate, earning this degree in 1977. He received additional education in 1980 by receiving a Master of Business Administration from Azusa Pacific University. He is admitted to practice in the Indiana State Bar and is currently filing cases with the US Supreme Court.

Mr. Davis is a published author who has written two books: "What Do White Americans Want to Know About Black Americans, But are Afraid to Ask" and "What Do Black Americans Want To Know About White Americans, But Are Afraid To Ask".

Mr. Davis plays violin. His past involvement with his local community included participating in the city's annual holiday orchestra concert as 2nd violinist.

He enjoys racquetball and long distance running having completed several marathons, including Boston, New York City, Chicago, San Diego, and St. Louis.

