IRVINE, Calif., Nov. 28, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- John H. Stasiewicz, MD, is being recognized by Continental Who's Who as a Top Healthcare Provider in Family Medicine, acknowledging his outstanding work at MemorialCare.

John H. Stasiewicz

Dr. Stasiewicz is a board-certified family practitioner practicing at MemorialCare in Irvine, CA. He has been affiliated with MemorialCare and multiple hospitals in the area for 45 years. Located throughout Orange County and Los Angeles County, MemorialCare-affiliated physicians are locally and nationally recognized in their area of expertise. Dr. Stasiewicz specializes in comprehensive health care for people of all ages.

Dr. Stasiewicz entered medicine because he felt it was a caring profession and had always wanted to be a physician since he was a child. He received a medical degree from the Medical College of Wisconsin, a private medical and graduate school of sciences headquartered in Wauwatosa, WI. After completing medical school and his internship, he was drafted into the military and served in Vietnam. The doctor returned to his beloved profession upon being discharged from the military. Dr. Stasiewicz is board certified in Family Medicine.

According to Dr. Stasiewicz, in addition to diagnosing and treating illnesses, family practitioners focus on preventative care with routine checkups, tests, and personalized coaching on maintaining a healthy lifestyle. Dr. Stasiewicz is considered an expert in general health knowledge on maintaining health. Today, family practitioners provide more care for the underserved and rural populations than any other medical specialty.

The doctor considers it a great honor to be a family physician and loves treating patients. He gets personal satisfaction from helping others. His patients often tell him never to retire, and he says as long as he is able, he will continue to see patients. He doesn't consider it work because he loves it so much.

When he's not working, Dr. Stasiewicz enjoys spending time with his wife Caroline, their six children, and their 14 grandchildren.

For more information, visit www.memorialcare.org.

Contact: Katherine Green, 516-825-5634, [email protected]

SOURCE Continental Who's Who