JOHN HAGAN JOINS DEEP WATER POINT & ASSOCIATES AS A STRATEGIC ADVISOR FOR TRANSACTION ADVISORY SERVICES PRACTICE

July 25, 2023

MCLEAN, Va. and ANNAPOLIS, Md., July 25, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Deep Water Point & Associates, a federal management consulting, advisory, and growth firm and portfolio company of Renovus Capital Partners, today announced that John Hagan, a well-known and highly respected merger, acquisition, and capital markets expert, has joined the firm as a strategic advisor for its Transaction Advisory Services practice.

Deep Water Point & Associates' Transaction Advisory Services practice is focused on providing clients a full spectrum of merger and acquisition support, proprietary analytical methodologies, and federal market expertise to guide that aspect of their growth. "John is a highly experienced and well-known expert in this area of the market and will be a tremendous asset for Deep Water Point & Associates clients," said Charles Hanley, the company's Chief Growth Officer.

Before joining Deep Water Point & Associates, Hagan was the Managing Director and Group Head leading the Defense and Government Services practice for SunTrust Robinson Humphrey (now Truist Securities). Previously, he led Defense and Government services practices for Raymond James & Associates and BB&T Capital Markets | Windsor Group (now Truist Securities) for almost twenty years. "John has been a fixture in the federal M&A market for several decades and brings instant impact to financial sponsor and strategic acquirer customers across the full range of Transaction Advisory Services," said Kevin Robbins, a Senior Advisor at Deep Water Point & Associates. 

About Deep Water Point & Associates
Deep Water Point & Associates (DWPA) offers a unique combination of government and industry expertise to help businesses succeed in the federal market. The comprehensive range of services offered by DWPA includes business development, capture and proposal, transaction advisory, strategy and management consulting, and market intelligence. The business is composed of over 450 former senior government and industry executives, with experience in the Federal Civilian, DOD, Intelligence Community, and Health and Life Sciences markets.

