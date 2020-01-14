John Hancock and Human API Join Forces to Transform the Life Insurance Purchase Process

TSX/NYSE/PSE: MFC SEHK: 945



New Initiative Enables Consumers to Share Medical Information in Real Time

BOSTON, Jan. 14, 2020 /PRNewswire/ - Today, John Hancock announces a major step forward in significantly streamlining the life insurance buying experience through a strategic collaboration with Human API, a leading health data platform, offering a simple, digital way for consumers to share access to their electronic health records (EHR) in real time.

Human API's capabilities allow for EHR data collection from over 85 percent of US healthcare providers (e.g., health systems, hospitals, clinics and physician offices). With the instant access to critical medical information such as lab results, medications, vital measurements and conditions this collaboration enables, John Hancock can further its efforts to build a simple and convenient buying experience that exceeds the expectations of today's consumers and puts them in control of their personal information.

Human API will help John Hancock improve the speed, efficiency and ease of purchasing life insurance by enabling customers to share their current and historical medical information via a digital, HIPPA-compliant authorization process. John Hancock will in turn shift toward a more personalized review process for each of its applicants.

"We recognize some prospective customers are deterred by the time and effort involved in the traditional life insurance purchase process. Radically simplifying that process and reducing the time from application to issue is a top priority for John Hancock," said Brooks Tingle, president and CEO of John Hancock Insurance. "We are reinventing the life insurance buying process and working in lock-step with like-minded distribution partners and innovative technology companies to make it happen."

"By joining forces with Human API, we can embed a simple digital authorization into our new, electronic application process, enabling customers to share their medical information instantly," added Susan Ghalili, VP, Underwriting Transformation and Chief Underwriter of John Hancock Insurance. "This is the level of service today's consumers demand and we are excited to provide it, improving the overall experience for consumers, distributors and producers."

This advance is possible because of Human API's ability to harness the power of EHR in a way that simultaneously makes it easier for the customer to share his/her information while knowing their personal data is being transmitted securely.

"Consumers today have higher expectations for how they purchase goods and services," said Andrei Pop, CEO at Human API. "Human API data allows insurers to reimagine the customer experience and holds the potential to transform the industry. We're thrilled to be working with a bold carrier like John Hancock that is pushing innovation ahead in an industry that has not been keeping up with consumers' expectations."

To learn more visit johnhancockinsurance.com.

About John Hancock and Manulife

John Hancock is a unit of Manulife Financial Corporation, a leading international financial services group that helps people make their decisions easier and lives better. We operate primarily as John Hancock in the United States, and Manulife globally, including in Canada, Asia and Europe. We provide financial advice, insurance and wealth and asset management solutions for individuals, groups and institutions. Assets under management and administration by Manulife and its subsidiaries were over CAD$1.2 trillion (US$$881 billion) as of September 30, 2019. Manulife Financial Corporation trades as MFC on the TSX, NYSE, and PSE, and under 945 on the SEHK. Manulife can be found at manulife.com.

One of the largest life insurers in the United States, John Hancock supports more than 10 million Americans with a broad range of financial products, including life insurance, annuities, investments, 401(k) plans and college savings plans. Additional information about John Hancock may be found at johnhancock.com.

About Human API

Human API is on a mission to radically accelerate the pace of health innovation by giving consumers the easiest way to connect and share health data. The company has built a real-time health data network that connects, normalizes, and structures data from 85% of acute care and critical access hospitals, along with pharmacies, labs, and 300+ wearable devices and fitness apps. Human API empowers insurance, corporate wellness, health plans, digital therapeutics and clinical research organizations to build and deliver consumer-centric apps and services with electronic health records (EHR) and personal device data from everywhere. For additional information, visit humanapi.co.

Insurance products are issued by: John Hancock Life Insurance Company (U.S.A.), Boston, MA 02116 (not licensed in New York) and John Hancock Life Insurance Company of New York, Valhalla, NY 10595.

MLINY010820018

SOURCE John Hancock Insurance