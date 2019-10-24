John Hancock, CBS Sports and The Players' Tribune Help Professional Football Players "Plan for Amazing" in New Retirement Campaign

Through "Plan for Amazing," Ebron, Garrett, Metcalf and Copeland are helping to reframe the conversation around retirement through a personal video series that explores their respective long-term goals and passions outside of football. Each of the players identified their three-word retirement plan and how they are planning for the retirement they want. The video series kicked off today with Indianapolis Colts Tight End Ebron sharing his "Courage, Curiosity, Legend" retirement plan and passion for being a firefighter.

The remaining "Plan for Amazing" videos will launch throughout the fall, with a new one released every other week. Through the campaign, John Hancock hopes to encourage more Americans to invest in their future today to help alleviate financial stress down the road and make the most of their retirement.

"Retirement shouldn't be a scary or taboo word. We want our customers to see retirement as something to look forward to, instead of somewhere you just end up," said Barbara Goose, Chief Marketing Officer at John Hancock. "That's why we're thrilled to partner with The Players' Tribune and CBS Sports to change the conversation around retirement – to make it fun, relatable and not so daunting. Your retirement can be whatever you want it to be as long as you plan for it."

"At John Hancock Retirement, we're committed to making retirement plans work," said Patrick Murphy, President and CEO, John Hancock Retirement. "As part of that ambition, we're always looking for ways to educate consumers on the importance of retirement planning, and provide them with tools, education, and strategies to improve their current financial realities. Each of us has an opportunity to 'plan for amazing' – no matter what that may look like to you."

This is the second year John Hancock, CBS Sports and The Players' Tribune have teamed up to shed light on the importance of retirement planning. In 2018, "The Long Game" campaign shared the stories of six professional football rookies through a series of videos and personal essays as they started planning for their dream retirements.

To learn more about "Plan for Amazing," watch the first video with Eric Ebron, and follow the entire content series this fall visit The Players' Tribune and CBSSports.com.

About John Hancock and Manulife

John Hancock is a unit of Manulife Financial Corporation, a leading international financial services group that helps people make their decisions easier and lives better. We operate primarily as John Hancock in the United States and Manulife elsewhere. We provide financial advice, insurance and wealth and asset management solutions for individuals, groups and institutions. Assets under management and administration by Manulife and its subsidiaries were over CAD $1.1 trillion (US$877 billion) as of June 30, 2019. Manulife Financial Corporation trades as MFC on the TSX, NYSE, and PSE, and under 945 on the SEHK. Additional information about Manulife can be found at manulife.com.



One of the largest life insurers in the United States, John Hancock supports approximately 10 million Americans with a broad range of financial products, including life insurance, annuities, investments, 401(k) plans, and college savings plans. Additional information about John Hancock may be found at johnhancock.com.

About The Players' Tribune

The Players' Tribune (TPT) is a first-of-its-kind content platform that was developed by athletes for athletes to connect them with fans through the power of storytelling. By giving athletes the tools to create truly personal content and tell their stories, The Players' Tribune is reimagining the world of sports and culture through the player's point of view. More than 1,800 athletes have contributed to the platform through impactful and powerful long and short form stories, video series and audio. Founded by Derek Jeter in 2014, TPT provides unique insight into the daily sports conversation and brings fans closer than ever to the games they love. For more information visit www.theplayerstribune.com, or interact with the team on Instagram, Facebook and Twitter.

About CBS Sports Digital

CBS Sports Digital covers the full spectrum of sports, from preps to pros, and provides premium content across all digital screens. A division of CBS Interactive, CBS Sports Digital is the second largest sports property in the US. With a focus on serving fans live coverage every day, CBS Sports Digital offers exclusive access to the biggest sports events, live and on-demand video, in-depth analysis, breaking news, scores and statistics, and a wide range of fantasy games and advice. CBS Sports Digital's multi-platform offerings include CBSSports.com and the CBS Sports apps for mobile and connected TV devices, CBS Sports HQ, 247Sports, MaxPreps, CBS Sports fantasy games, SportsLine, and SportsLive. CBS Interactive, a division of CBS Corporation, is the world's largest publisher of premium digital content and a perennial top 10 internet company.

