John Hancock Closed-End Funds Release Earnings Data

BOSTON, May 18, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- The eight John Hancock Closed-End Funds listed in the table below announced earnings1 for the three months ended April 30, 2018. The same data for the comparable three month period ended April 30, 2017 is also available below.

Three Months Ended 4/30/2018

Ticker

Fund Name

Current
Fiscal
Year End

Net
Investment
Income

Per
Common
Share

NAV

Total Managed
Assets

Total Net Assets

HPI

Preferred Income Fund

7/31

$  9,106,612

$      0.350

$20.76

$   832,381,679

 * 

$    539,881,679

HPF

Preferred Income Fund II

7/31

$  7,428,225

$      0.349

$20.46

$   673,330,426

 * 

$    435,330,426

HPS

Preferred Income Fund III

7/31

$  9,757,828

$      0.309

$18.26

$   886,147,868

 * 

$    576,647,868

JHS

Income Securities Trust

10/31

$  2,151,936

$      0.185

$14.68

$   262,227,631

 * 

$    170,927,631

JHI

Investors Trust

10/31

$  2,781,712

$      0.319

$17.70

$   241,023,716

 * 

$    154,123,716

PDT

Premium Dividend Fund

10/31

$  9,991,875

$      0.206

$14.53

$1,087,265,932

 * 

$    703,565,932

HTD

Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund

10/31

$11,789,837

$      0.333

$24.10

$1,280,833,246

 * 

$    852,933,246

HTY

Tax-Advantaged Global Shareholder Yield

10/31

$  1,460,217

$      0.132

$  8.23

$     90,882,326

$      90,882,326

Three Months Ended 4/30/2017

Ticker

Fund Name

Current
Fiscal
Year End

Net
Investment
Income

Per
Common
Share

NAV

Total Managed
Assets

Total Net Assets

HPI

Preferred Income Fund

7/31

$10,616,568

$      0.408

$21.82

$   859,678,614

 * 

$567,178,614

HPF

Preferred Income Fund II

7/31

$8,600,704

$      0.405

$21.55

$   696,214,682

 * 

$458,214,682

HPS

Preferred Income Fund III

7/31

$11,439,759

$      0.362

$19.20

$   915,844,208

 * 

$606,344,208

JHS

Income Securities Trust

10/31

$2,526,904

$      0.217

$15.39

$   270,597,459

 * 

$179,297,459

JHI

Investors Trust

10/31

$2,883,545

$      0.331

$18.59

$   248,742,754

 * 

$161,842,754

PDT

Premium Dividend Fund

10/31

$12,180,386

$      0.252

$16.04

$1,158,506,737

 * 

$774,806,737

HTD

Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund

10/31

$13,433,398

$      0.380

$26.15

$1,353,311,130

 * 

$925,411,130

HTY

Tax-Advantaged Global Shareholder Yield

10/31

$1,381,226

$      0.125

$8.82

$     97,262,267

$97,262,267

*Total managed assets include assets attributable to borrowings under the Committed Facility Agreement or Liquidity Agreement, as applicable.

1 Earnings refer to net investment income, which is comprised of the Fund's interest and dividend income, less expenses. Earnings presented represent past earnings and there is no guarantee of future results.

Amounts distributed by the Funds may vary from the earnings shown above and will be announced in separate press releases. Up-to-date distribution rate information is available on John Hancock Investments' web site at www.jhinvestments.com  by clicking on "Closed-End Funds" under the "Daily Prices" tab.

Statements in this press release that are not historical facts are forward-looking statements as defined by the United States securities laws. You should exercise caution in interpreting and relying on forward-looking statements because they are subject to uncertainties and other factors which are, in some cases, beyond the Fund's control and could cause actual results to differ materially from those set forth in the forward-looking statements.

An investor should consider a Fund's investment objectives, risks, charges and expenses carefully before investing.

About John Hancock Investments
John Hancock Investments provides asset management services to individuals and institutions through a unique manager-of-managers approach.  A wealth management business of John Hancock Financial, we managed more than $155 billion in assets as of December 31, 2017 across mutual funds, college savings plans, and retirement plans.

About John Hancock Financial and Manulife Financial
John Hancock Financial is a division of Manulife Financial, a leading Canada-based financial services group with principal operations in Asia, Canada and the United States. Operating as Manulife Financial in Canada and Asia, and primarily as John Hancock in the United States, the Company offers clients a diverse range of financial protection products and wealth management services through its extensive network of employees, agents and distribution partners. Funds under management by Manulife Financial and its subsidiaries were over C$1 trillion (US$829 billion) as of December 30, 2017. Manulife Financial Corporation trades as 'MFC' on the TSX, NYSE and PSE, and under '945' on the SEHK. Manulife Financial can be found on the Internet at manulife.com.

The John Hancock unit, through its insurance companies, comprises one of the largest life insurers in the United States. John Hancock offers and administers a broad range of financial products, including life insurance, annuities, fixed products, mutual funds, 401(k) plans, college savings, and other forms of business insurance. Additional information about John Hancock may be found at johnhancock.com.

 

