John Hancock Closed-End Funds Release Earnings Data

BOSTON, Aug. 22, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- The eight John Hancock Closed-End Funds listed in the table below announced earnings1 for the three months ended July 31, 2018. The same data for the comparable three month period ended July 31, 2017 is also available below.

Three Months Ended 7/31/2018

Ticker

Fund Name

Current

Fiscal

Year End

Net Investment Income

Per Common Share

NAV

Total Managed Assets

Total Net Assets

HPI

Preferred Income Fund

7/31

$  9,056,559

$      0.348

$21.40

$   849,161,565

 * 

$    556,661,565

HPF

Preferred Income Fund II

7/31

$  7,319,245

$      0.344

$21.13

$   687,581,878

 * 

$    449,581,878

HPS

Preferred Income Fund III

7/31

$  9,677,080

$      0.306

$18.84

$   904,357,868

 * 

$    594,857,868

JHS

Income Securities Trust

10/31

$  2,012,477

$      0.173

$14.59

$   261,278,650

 * 

$    169,978,650

JHI

Investors Trust

10/31

$  2,671,480

$      0.307

$17.67

$   240,741,657

 * 

$    153,841,657

PDT

Premium Dividend Fund

10/31

$10,024,437

$      0.207

$15.01

$1,111,177,141

 * 

$    727,477,141

HTD

Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund

10/31

$11,419,980

$      0.323

$25.11

$1,316,384,047

 * 

$    888,484,047

HTY

Tax-Advantaged Global Shareholder Yield

10/31

$  1,520,866

$      0.138

$  8.13

$     89,769,249

$      89,769,249

Three Months Ended 7/31/2017

Ticker

Fund Name

Current Fiscal Year End

Net Investment Income

Per Common Share

NAV

Total Managed

Assets

Total Net Assets

HPI

Preferred Income Fund

7/31

$10,415,439

$      0.401

$22.15

$   868,529,965

 * 

$576,029,965

HPF

Preferred Income Fund II

7/31

$8,480,113

$      0.399

$21.89

$   703,573,563

 * 

$465,573,563

HPS

Preferred Income Fund III

7/31

$11,156,467

$      0.353

$19.53

$   926,193,825

 * 

$616,693,825

JHS

Income Securities Trust

10/31

$2,288,000

$      0.196

$15.57

$   272,628,262

 * 

$181,328,262

JHI

Investors Trust

10/31

$2,822,333

$      0.324

$18.84

$   250,955,061

 * 

$164,055,061

PDT

Premium Dividend Fund

10/31

$13,747,051

$      0.285

$16.24

$1,168,193,858

 * 

$784,493,858

HTD

Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund

10/31

$15,268,467

$      0.431

$26.61

$1,369,502,489

 * 

$941,602,489

HTY

Tax-Advantaged Global Shareholder Yield

10/31

$1,747,021

$      0.158

$8.92

$     98,384,339

$98,384,339

*Total managed assets include assets attributable to borrowings under the Committed Facility Agreement or Liquidity Agreement, as applicable.

1 Earnings refer to net investment income, which is comprised of the Fund's interest and dividend income, less expenses. Earnings presented represent past earnings and there is no guarantee of future results.

Amounts distributed by the Funds may vary from the earnings shown above and will be announced in separate press releases. Up-to-date distribution rate information is available on John Hancock Investments' web site at www.jhinvestments.com by clicking on "Closed-End Funds" under the "Daily Prices" tab.

Statements in this press release that are not historical facts are forward-looking statements as defined by the United States securities laws. You should exercise caution in interpreting and relying on forward-looking statements because they are subject to uncertainties and other factors which are, in some cases, beyond the Fund's control and could cause actual results to differ materially from those set forth in the forward-looking statements.

An investor should consider a Fund's investment objectives, risks, charges and expenses carefully before investing.

About John Hancock Investments

John Hancock Investments provides asset management services to individuals and institutions through a unique manager-of-managers approach.  A wealth management business of John Hancock Financial, we managed more than $154 billion in assets as of June 30, 2018 across mutual funds, college savings plans, and retirement plans.

About John Hancock Financial and Manulife Financial

John Hancock Financial is a division of Manulife Financial, a leading Canada-based financial services group with principal operations in Asia, Canada and the United States. Operating as Manulife Financial in Canada and Asia, and primarily as John Hancock in the United States, the Company offers clients a diverse range of financial protection products and wealth management services through its extensive network of employees, agents and distribution partners. Funds under management by Manulife Financial and its subsidiaries were over C$1.1 trillion (US$850 billion) as of March 31, 2018. Manulife Financial Corporation trades as 'MFC' on the TSX, NYSE and PSE, and under '945' on the SEHK. Manulife Financial can be found on the Internet at manulife.com.

The John Hancock unit, through its insurance companies, comprises one of the largest life insurers in the United States. John Hancock offers and administers a broad range of financial products, including life insurance, annuities, fixed products, mutual funds, 401(k) plans, college savings, and other forms of business insurance. Additional information about John Hancock may be found at johnhancock.com.

SOURCE John Hancock Investments

