John Hancock Closed-End Funds Release Earnings Data

BOSTON, May 15, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The eight John Hancock Closed-End Funds listed in the table below announced earnings1 for the three months ended April 30, 2019. The same data for the comparable three month period ended April 30, 2018 is also available below.

Three Months Ended 4/30/2019 Ticker Fund Name Current Fiscal Year End Net Investment Income Per Common Share NAV Total Managed Assets

Total Net Assets HPI Preferred Income Fund 7/31 $ 7,920,450 $ 0.304 $21.10 $ 842,189,768 * $ 549,689,768 HPF Preferred Income Fund II 7/31 $ 6,587,589 $ 0.309 $20.79 $ 681,107,527 * $ 443,107,527 HPS Preferred Income Fund III 7/31 $ 8,644,792 $ 0.273 $18.49 $ 893,973,568 * $ 584,473,568 JHS Income Securities Trust 10/31 $ 1,910,465 $ 0.164 $14.93 $ 265,181,870 * $ 173,881,870 JHI Investors Trust 10/31 $ 2,716,366 $ 0.312 $17.94 $ 243,072,749 * $ 156,172,749 PDT Premium Dividend Fund 10/31 $ 8,811,147 $ 0.182 $15.27 $1,124,873,679 * $ 741,173,679 HTD Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund 10/31 $10,509,804 $ 0.297 $25.77 $1,339,941,577 * $ 912,041,577 HTY Tax-Advantaged Global Shareholder Yield 10/31 $ 1,295,815 $ 0.117 $ 7.71 $ 85,147,638

$ 85,147,638

Three Months Ended 4/30/2018 Ticker Fund Name Current Fiscal Year End Net Investment Income Per Common Share NAV Total Managed Assets

Total Net Assets HPI Preferred Income Fund 7/31 $9,106,612 $ 0.350 $20.76 $ 832,381,679 * $539,881,679 HPF Preferred Income Fund II 7/31 $7,428,225 $ 0.349 $20.46 $ 673,330,426 * $435,330,426 HPS Preferred Income Fund III 7/31 $9,757,828 $ 0.309 $18.26 $ 886,147,868 * $576,647,868 JHS Income Securities Trust 10/31 $2,151,936 $ 0.185 $14.68 $ 262,227,631 * $170,927,631 JHI Investors Trust 10/31 $2,781,712 $ 0.319 $17.70 $ 241,023,716 * $154,123,716 PDT Premium Dividend Fund 10/31 $9,991,875 $ 0.206 $14.53 $1,087,265,932 * $703,565,932 HTD Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund 10/31 $11,789,837 $ 0.333 $24.10 $1,280,833,246 * $852,933,246 HTY Tax-Advantaged Global Shareholder Yield 10/31 $1,460,217 $ 0.132 $8.23 $ 90,882,326

$90,882,326 *Total managed assets include assets attributable to borrowings under the Committed Facility Agreement or Liquidity Agreement, as applicable.

1 Earnings refer to net investment income, which is comprised of the Fund's interest and dividend income, less expenses. Earnings presented represent past earnings and there is no guarantee of future results.

Amounts distributed by the Funds may vary from the earnings shown above and will be announced in separate press releases. Up-to-date distribution rate information is available on John Hancock Investment Management's web site at www.jhinvestments.com by clicking on "Closed-End Funds" under the "Daily Prices" tab.

Statements in this press release that are not historical facts are forward-looking statements as defined by the United States securities laws. You should exercise caution in interpreting and relying on forward-looking statements because they are subject to uncertainties and other factors which are, in some cases, beyond the Fund's control and could cause actual results to differ materially from those set forth in the forward-looking statements.

An investor should consider a Fund's investment objectives, risks, charges and expenses carefully before investing.

About John Hancock and Manulife

John Hancock is a division of Manulife Financial Corporation, a leading international financial services group that helps people make their decisions easier and lives better. We operate primarily as John Hancock in the United States, and Manulife elsewhere. We provide financial advice, insurance and wealth and asset management solutions for individuals, groups and institutions. Assets under management and administration by Manulife and its subsidiaries were CAD$1.1 trillion (US$849 billion) as of March 31, 2019. Manulife Financial Corporation trades as MFC on the TSX, NYSE, and PSE, and under 945 on the SEHK. Manulife can be found at manulife.com.

One of the largest life insurers in the United States, John Hancock supports more than 10 million Americans with a broad range of financial products, including life insurance, annuities, investments, 401(k) plans, and college savings plans. Additional information about John Hancock may be found at johnhancock.com.

About Manulife Investment Management

Manulife Investment Management is the global wealth and asset management segment of Manulife Financial Corporation. We draw on more than 150 years of financial stewardship to partner with clients across our institutional, retail, and retirement businesses globally. Our specialist approach to money management includes the highly differentiated strategies of our fixed-income, specialized equity, multi-asset solutions, and private markets teams—along with access to specialized, unaffiliated asset managers from around the world through our multimanager model1,2. Our personalized, data-driven approach to retirement is focused on delivering financial wellness in retirement plans of all sizes to help plan participants and members retire with dignity.

Headquartered in Toronto, we operate as Manulife Investment Management throughout the world, with the exception of the United States, where the retail and retirement businesses operate as John Hancock Investment Management and John Hancock, respectively; and in Asia and Canada, where the retirement business operates as Manulife. Manulife Investment Management had $837 billion in assets under management and administration as of March 31, 20193. Not all offerings available in all jurisdictions. For additional information, please visit our website at manulifeinvestmentmgt.com.

1. Public Markets strategies managed by Manulife Investment Management, formerly known as Manulife Asset Management and John Hancock Asset Management. Manulife Investment Management's Private Markets platform offers long term solutions across private equity and private credit, real estate equity and debt, infrastructure equity, timberland and farmland. 2. John Hancock Investment Management's multimanager approach oversees a global network of over 30 unaffiliated asset management firms, managing more than 100 investment strategies, in addition to our affiliated asset managers. 3. Source: MFC financials. Global Wealth and Asset Management AUMA at March 31, 2019 was $837 billion and includes $189 billion of assets managed on behalf of other segments and $134 billion of assets under administration.

SOURCE John Hancock Investment Management