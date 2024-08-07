JOHN HANCOCK CLOSED-END FUNDS RELEASE EARNINGS DATA

BOSTON, Aug. 7, 2024 /PRNewswire/ - The John Hancock Closed-End Funds listed in the table below announced earnings1 for the three months ended July 31, 2024. The same data for the comparable three-month period ended July 31, 2023 is also available below.

Three Months Ended 07/31/2024 Ticker Fund Name Current

Fiscal

Year End Net

Investment

Income Per

Common

Share NAV Total Managed

Assets

Total Net Assets HPI Preferred Income Fund 7/31 $ 6 664 955 $ 0,250 $16,13 $ 686 955 533 * $ 429 855 533 HPF Preferred Income Fund II 7/31 $ 5 396 829 $ 0,250 $16,00 $ 551 505 806 * $ 344 805 806 HPS Preferred Income Fund III 7/31 $ 7 186 040 $ 0,225 $14,39 $ 734 590 021 * $ 460 290 021 JHS Income Securities Trust 10/31 $ 1 328 793 $ 0,114 $12,21 $ 233 531 432 * $ 142 231 432 JHI Investors Trust 10/31 $ 1 960 984 $ 0,224 $14,81 $ 216 383 854 * $ 129 483 854 PDT Premium Dividend Fund 10/31 $ 6 323 069 $ 0,129 $12,92 $1 009 295 943 * $ 635 595 943 HTD Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund 10/31 $ 8 099 357 $ 0,229 $23,38 $1 247 163 469 * $ 828 263 469

Three Months Ended 7/31/2023 Ticker Fund Name Current

Fiscal

Year End Net

Investment

Income Per

Common

Share NAV Total Managed

Assets

Total Net Assets HPI Preferred Income Fund 7/31 $6 822 115 $ 0,258 $15,28 $ 661 809 050 * $404 709 050 HPF Preferred Income Fund II 7/31 $5 526 362 $ 0,257 $15,15 $ 532 196 595 * $325 496 595 HPS Preferred Income Fund III 7/31 $7 373 170 $ 0,231 $13,63 $ 709 064 252 * $434 764 252 JHS Income Securities Trust 10/31 $1 094 991 $ 0,094 $11,82 $ 228 927 666 * $137 627 666 JHI Investors Trust 10/31 $1 901 401 $ 0,217 $14,15 $ 210 645 708 * $123 745 708 PDT Premium Dividend Fund 10/31 $6 418 598 $ 0,130 $12,05 $ 966 284 577 * $592 584 577 HTD Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund 10/31 $7 824 219 $ 0,221 $21,86 $1 193 324 032 * $774 424 032 *Total managed assets include assets attributable to borrowings under the Committed Facility Agreement or Liquidity Agreement, as applicable.

1 Earnings refer to net investment income, which is comprised of the Fund's interest and dividend income, less expenses. Earnings presented represent past earnings and there is no guarantee of future results.

Amounts distributed by the Funds may vary from the earnings shown above and will be announced in separate press releases. Up-to-date distribution rate information is available on John Hancock Investment Management's web site at www.jhinvestments.com by clicking on "Closed-End Funds" under the "Daily Prices" tab.

Statements in this press release that are not historical facts are forward-looking statements as defined by the United States securities laws. You should exercise caution in interpreting and relying on forward-looking statements because they are subject to uncertainties and other factors which are, in some cases, beyond the Fund's control and could cause actual results to differ materially from those set forth in the forward-looking statements.

An investor should consider a Fund's investment objectives, risks, charges, and expenses carefully before investing.

