JOHN HANCOCK DIVERSIFIED INCOME FUND ANNOUNCES LEVERAGE FINANCING AND PORTFOLIO MANAGEMENT UPDATE

BOSTON, March 31, 2026 /PRNewswire/ - John Hancock Diversified Income Fund (NYSE: HEQ) (the "Fund"), a closed-end fund managed by John Hancock Investment Management LLC (the "Adviser") and sub-advised by Wellington Management Company LLP (the "Sub-adviser"), announced today that it has successfully entered into a liquidity agreement (LA) with State Street Bank and Trust Company that allows it to borrow or otherwise access up to $48.0 million (maximum facility amount) through a line of credit, securities lending and reverse repurchase agreements. The addition of leverage is intended to provide the Fund with increased flexibility as it seeks to deliver diversified sources of income across a broad range of asset classes. The Fund intends to use leverage selectively to help enhance income potential and seek to expand the Fund's ability to identify and pursue compelling opportunities. Additional information regarding the LA, as well as the Fund's use of borrowings, is disclosed in the Fund's shareholder report.

Additionally, effective today, Brendan Fludder, CFA, joins Roberto Isch, CFA, as a portfolio manager on the Fund. Mr. Fludder joined Wellington in 2011 and has more than 15 years of experience in the investment management industry. As portfolio manager, Mr. Fludder manages multi-strategy approaches where he is responsible for manager selection, portfolio construction, and risk management. He is a member of the Hedge Fund Advisory Committee and serves as chair of Wellington Management Canada Board of Directors. Mr. Fludder received a BS from Providence College and holds the Chartered Financial Analyst designation.

Statements in this press release that are not historical facts are forward-looking statements as defined by the United States securities laws. You should exercise caution in interpreting and relying on forward-looking statements because they are subject to uncertainties and other factors which are, in some cases, beyond the Fund's control and could cause actual results to differ materially from those set forth in the forward-looking statements.

An investor should consider a Fund's investment objectives, risks, charges and expenses carefully before investing.

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SOURCE John Hancock Investment Management