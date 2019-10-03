John Hancock Expands Apple Watch Program, Offers New Series 5 to Life Insurance Customers

TSX/NYSE/PSE: MFC

BOSTON, Oct. 3, 2019 /PRNewswire/ - John Hancock announced today it is expanding its Apple Watch program to include the new Apple Watch Series 5. Beginning this fall, customers can earn the watch through the John Hancock Vitality Program for just $25, simply by being more active. The newest version of the watch features an always-on retina display, an updated compass, and international emergency calling, as well as hard fall and electrical heart sensors.

"Today's announcement further cements our commitment to motivate and inspire customers to both protect their financial futures and live longer, healthier lives," said Brooks Tingle, president and CEO of John Hancock Insurance. "The Apple Watch has been an extremely popular and effective component of our program as customers who use it report increased motivation and physical activity, the bottom line in what we're trying to do with our insurance. Healthier lives are not only good for our customers and their families, but good for our business and society as a whole."

In a recent survey of John Hancock Vitality members with Apple Watch, 84 percent stated they are motivated to exercise by their Apple Watch and 90 percent wear an Apple Watch seven days a week. Furthermore, a RAND Europe study of over 400,000 people, the world's largest behavior tech study based on verified data, concluded that those who participated in Vitality's Global Apple Watch programs averaged a 34 percent sustained increase in physical activity compared to participants without an Apple Watch.

With the John Hancock Vitality Apple Watch program, policyholders can choose the Series 5 (40mm) or Series 3 (38mm), pay a $25 initial fee (plus tax), and get started. They can also customize their watch with features like cellular or a larger face size for a one-time upgrade fee. Whether they like to walk, run, bike or swim, it's easy for participants to share their activities and earn points that go toward monthly payments for their watch over a two-year period. John Hancock Vitality members are able to fully fund their watch by meeting monthly physical activity targets.

The John Hancock Vitality Program first launched in 2015. Through the program, customers can earn savings of up to 15 percent* on premiums and valuable rewards for the everyday things they do to stay healthy, like exercising, eating well and getting regular checkups, including $600 in annual savings on healthy food purchases. As an extension of John Hancock Vitality, the Company first introduced the Apple Watch program in 2016, offering policyholders the opportunity to earn an Apple Watch to support their physical activity goals and earn points.

About John Hancock and Manulife

John Hancock is a unit of Manulife Financial Corporation, a leading international financial services group that helps people make their decisions easier and lives better. We operate primarily as John Hancock in the United States and Manulife elsewhere. We provide financial advice, insurance and wealth and asset management solutions for individuals, groups and institutions. Assets under management and administration by Manulife and its subsidiaries were over CAD $1.1 trillion (US$877 billion) as of June 30, 2019. Manulife Financial Corporation trades as MFC on the TSX, NYSE, and PSE, and under 945 on the SEHK. Additional information about Manulife can be found at manulife.com.



One of the largest life insurers in the United States, John Hancock supports approximately 10 million Americans with a broad range of financial products, including life insurance , annuities , investments, 401(k) plans , and college savings plans . Additional information about John Hancock may be found at johnhancock.com .

Apple Watch program is not available in New York or Puerto Rico. Apple Watches ordered through John Hancock Vitality may not be shipped to addresses in Guam. Once you become a Vitality PLUS member and complete the Vitality Health Review (VHR), you can order Apple Watch by electronically signing, at checkout, a Retail Installment Agreement with the Vitality Group, for the retail price of the watch. After an initial payment of $25 plus tax, over the next two years, monthly out of pocket payments are based on the number of Standard Workouts (10,000 to 14,999 steps) and Advanced Workouts (15,000 steps) or the applicable Active Calorie thresholds. The step counts required for Standard and Advanced Workouts are reduced for members beginning at age 71+. One-time upgrade fees plus taxes apply if you choose (GPS + Cellular) versions of Apple Watch, larger watch case sizes, certain bands and case materials. For more information, please visit www.JohnHancockInsurance.com. Apple is not a participant in or sponsor of this promotion. Apple Watch is a registered trademark of Apple Inc. All rights reserved.

Insurance policies and/or associated riders and features may not be available in all states.

*Premium savings are only available with Vitality PLUS and are in comparison to the same John Hancock policy without the Vitality program. Premium savings over the life of the policy will vary based upon policy type, the terms of the policy, and the level of the insured's participation in the John Hancock Vitality program.

HealthyFood savings are based on qualifying purchases and may vary based on the terms of the John Hancock Vitality program.

Vitality is the provider of the John Hancock Vitality Program in connection with policies issued by John Hancock. Rewards may vary based on the type of insurance policy purchased for the insured (Vitality Program Member). John Hancock Vitality Program rewards and discounts are only available to the person insured under the eligible life insurance policy, are subject to change and are not guaranteed to remain the same for the life of the policy.

MLINY100219017

Insurance products are issued by: John Hancock Life Insurance Company (U.S.A.), Boston, MA 02116 (not licensed in New York) and John Hancock Life Insurance Company of New York, Valhalla, NY 10595.

