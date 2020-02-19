John Hancock Expands Financial Wellness Offering to Include Emergency Savings Accounts and Comprehensive College Planning Tools

Enhances suite of financial wellness resources to help participants manage competing financial priorities

BOSTON, Feb. 19, 2020 /PRNewswire/ - John Hancock is helping retirement plan participants work toward retirement readiness with two new tools designed to help solve the challenges of unexpected expenses and planning for and funding higher education costs.

"If people are able to manage and prioritize their day-to-day expenses, they are also better able to allocate money toward their retirement savings," said Patrick Murphy, CEO, John Hancock Retirement. "We purposely offer a robust financial wellness program at John Hancock, because if we can help build participants' savvy and confidence, we are in a much better place to help build a successful retirement savings strategy."

Research shows the impact of these two issues is taking a toll. A national survey from the Federal Reserve reported that forty percent of people can't afford a $400 emergency expense such as a car repair or replacing a broken appliance1 and John Hancock's most recent Financial Stress Survey showed a quarter of respondents had no emergency savings at all.2

Now, with the click of a button on John Hancock Retirement's participant site - where they may already be in a long-term savings mindset - participants can create an emergency savings account. Once a savings goal is entered, the participant links their checking account and sets up weekly recurring deposits. Participants can track progress toward the savings goal and are able to withdraw funds at any time with no fees.3 This can help participants prepare for unexpected financial needs and may prevent them from tapping into their retirement account.

When it comes to college planning, while more than half of American households are currently saving for college4, planning for college remains a top worry among parents.5 And fewer than one-third of parents say they have the knowledge needed to guide their children through the application and decision-making process.6

The Education Planning Center7, also available on the participant site, allows participants to estimate the costs of higher education and help define funding gaps in current savings strategies. This comprehensive portal offers resources to help with college selection, scholarships and financial aid, navigation of the college application process and more. In the complimentary Education Planning Center, participants can:

Get expert step-by-step guidance based on the prospective student's age

Search for schools that best fit a student's academic profile, and compare school details like admissions and tuition costs

Prep for standardized tests

Find scholarships

"Everyone's journey to retirement readiness is different," said Sosseh Malkhassian, head of participant experience, John Hancock Retirement. "By offering resources that are easy to access and use, we're making it easier for our participants to make well-informed decisions, manage multiple priorities and take action in their financial lives. And that sets them up to build and meet long-term retirement readiness goals."

1 Report on the Economic Well-Being of U.S. Households in 2018," Board of Governors of the Federal Reserve System, May 2019.

2 John Hancock sixth annual Financial Stress Survey conducted by Greenwald & Associates, June 2019.

3There is no advisory fee for an emergency fund goal saved in a cash account. Customers also have the option to invest their emergency fund goal into a managed investment account, but an advisory fee is applicable.

4 "How America Saves for College," Sallie Mae, 2018.

5 "How America Saves for College," Sallie Mae, 2018.

6 "American Dream versus American Reality: How Parents Navigate and Influence their Kids' Post-High School Education," American Student Assistance, 2018.

7John Hancock is not affiliated with The Education Planning Center and neither are responsible for the liabilities of the other.

