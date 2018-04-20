John Hancock Hedged Equity & Income Fund And John Hancock Financial Opportunities Fund Release Earnings Data

Three Months Ended 03/31/2018 Ticker Fund Name Current Fiscal Year End Net Investment Income Per Common Share NAV Total Managed Assets

Total Net Assets

















HEQ Hedged Equity & Income Fund 12/31 $2,105,415 $0.173 $16.93 $206,669,038

$206,669,038 BTO Financial Opportunities Fund 12/31 $1,719,311 $0.092 $37.32 $806,422,646 * $696,422,646

















Three Months Ended 03/31/2017 Ticker Fund Name Current Fiscal Year End Net Investment Income Per Common Share NAV Total Managed Assets

Total Net Assets

















HEQ Hedged Equity & Income Fund 12/31 $1,604,700 $0.131 $17.16 $209,451,182

$209,451,182 BTO Financial Opportunities Fund 12/31 $1,771,517 $0.095 $34.36 $749,892,403 * $639,892,403

* Total managed assets include assets attributable to borrowings under a Liquidity Agreement.

Amounts distributed by the Funds may vary from the earnings shown above and will be announced in separate press releases.

Statements in this press release that are not historical facts are forward-looking statements as defined by the United States securities laws. You should exercise caution in interpreting and relying on forward-looking statements because they are subject to uncertainties and other factors which are, in some cases, beyond the Fund's control and could cause actual results to differ materially from those set forth in the forward-looking statements.

An investor should consider a Fund's investment objectives, risks, charges and expenses carefully before investing.

About John Hancock Investments

John Hancock Investments provides asset management services to individuals and institutions through a unique manager-of-managers approach. A wealth management business of John Hancock Financial, we managed more than $155 billion in assets as of December 31, 2017 across mutual funds, college savings plans, and retirement plans.

About John Hancock Financial and Manulife Financial

John Hancock Financial is a division of Manulife Financial, a leading Canada-based financial services group with principal operations in Asia, Canada and the United States. Operating as Manulife Financial in Canada and Asia, and primarily as John Hancock in the United States, the Company offers clients a diverse range of financial protection products and wealth management services through its extensive network of employees, agents and distribution partners. Funds under management by Manulife Financial and its subsidiaries were C$1 trillion (US$829 billion) as of December 31, 2018. Manulife Financial Corporation trades as 'MFC' on the TSX, NYSE and PSE, and under '945' on the SEHK. Manulife Financial can be found on the Internet at manulife.com.

The John Hancock unit, through its insurance companies, comprises one of the largest life insurers in the United States. John Hancock offers and administers a broad range of financial products, including life insurance, annuities, fixed products, mutual funds, 401(k) plans, college savings, and other forms of business insurance. Additional information about John Hancock may be found at johnhancock.com.

1 Earnings refer to net investment income, which comprises the Fund's interest and dividend income, less expenses. Earnings presented represent past earnings and there is no guarantee of future results.

View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/john-hancock-hedged-equity--income-fund-and-john-hancock-financial-opportunities-fund-release-earnings-data-300633948.html

SOURCE John Hancock Investments

