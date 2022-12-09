John Hancock Investment Management announces three-year anniversary of flagship model portfolios and availability of new U.S. and international equity and income portfolios

$ unless otherwise stated

TSX/NYSE/PSE: MFC SEHK: 945

BOSTON, Dec. 8, 2022 /PRNewswire/ - John Hancock Investment Management, a company of Manulife Investment Management, today announced the three-year anniversary of its flagship model portfolios. The anniversary builds on the legacy of the multi-asset solutions team at Manulife Investment Management that manages the model portfolios. Widely introduced to advisors on multiple platforms in 2019, the firm offers a flagship suite of multimanager portfolios. In parallel with this announcement, the firm is also making new asset class models focused on U.S. equities, international equities, and the broader fixed-income markets available to investors.

For more than 25 years, Manulife Investment Management has managed multi-asset portfolios using an open-architecture approach. This approach is complemented by the robust manager research and oversight from John Hancock Investment Management's global manager research team. These attributes together help to strengthen diversification benefits across its range of portfolios.

"We are excited to have met this three-year milestone as advisors and their clients look at multiple ways to find potential diversification and income," said Steven L. Deroian, co-head of retail product, John Hancock Investment Management. "We also are pleased to be introducing the new U.S. and international equity and fixed-income models as we continue to see an uptick in portfolio implementation and look to meet these demands for our clients."

"We are also seeing increased demand for both home office and third-party models as advisors realize the efficiency and flexibility offered by model portfolios," added Katie Baker, head of model distribution, John Hancock Investment Management. "We believe our core value proposition is the access to a tenured, experienced asset allocation team and its capability to go beyond affiliated investment managers. This gives the team flexibility to implement nontraditional characteristics of core fixed-income and equity portfolios to help generate returns."

NOT FDIC INSURED. MAY LOSE VALUE. NO BANK GUARANTEE. NOT INSURED BY ANY GOVERNMENT AGENCY.

This material does not constitute tax, legal, or accounting advice, is for informational purposes only and is not meant as investment advice. Please consult your tax or financial professional before making any investment decisions.

Statements in this press release that are not historical facts are forward-looking statements as defined by the United States securities laws. You should exercise caution in interpreting and relying on forward-looking statements because they are subject to uncertainties and other factors which are, in some cases, beyond the fund's control and could cause actual results to differ materially from those set forth in the forward-looking statements.

About John Hancock Investment Management

A company of Manulife Investment Management, we serve investors through a unique multimanager approach, complementing our extensive in-house capabilities with an unrivaled network of specialized asset managers, backed by some of the most rigorous investment oversight in the industry. The result is a diverse lineup of time-tested investments from a premier asset manager with a heritage of financial stewardship.

About Manulife Investment Management

Manulife Investment Management is the global brand for the global wealth and asset management segment of Manulife Financial Corporation. We draw on more than a century of financial stewardship and the full resources of our parent company to serve individuals, institutions, and retirement plan members worldwide. Headquartered in Toronto, our leading capabilities in public and private markets are strengthened by an investment footprint that spans 19 geographies. We complement these capabilities by providing access to a network of unaffiliated asset managers from around the world. We're committed to investing responsibly across our businesses. We develop innovative global frameworks for sustainable investing, collaboratively engage with companies in our securities portfolios, and maintain a high standard of stewardship where we own and operate assets, and we believe in supporting financial well-being through our workplace retirement plans. Today, plan sponsors around the world rely on our retirement plan administration and investment expertise to help their employees plan for, save for, and live a better retirement. Not all offerings are available in all jurisdictions. For additional information, please visit manulifeim.com.

Manulife, Manulife Investment Management, Stylized M Design, and Manulife Investment Management & Stylized M Design are trademarks of The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company and are used by it, and by its affiliates under license.

SOURCE John Hancock Investment Management