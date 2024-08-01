John Hancock Investment Management Appoints Two New Trustees to John Hancock Group of Funds Board

BOSTON, Aug. 1, 2024 /PRNewswire/ - John Hancock Investment Management, a company of Manulife Investment Management, has announced the addition of two new independent trustees to the Board of Trustees of the John Hancock Group of Funds effective immediately. The new trustees, William K. Bacic and Thomas R. Wright, bring deep knowledge of financial services, with expertise in accounting and audit, and capital markets and trading, respectively.

A retired Certified Public Accountant, Mr. Bacic served as New England Managing Partner of a major independent registered public accounting firm, as well as a member of its U.S. Executive Committee, and has deep financial and accounting expertise. He also served as the lead partner on the firm's largest financial services companies, primarily focused on the investment management industry and mutual funds. In addition, Mr. Bacic brings expertise on corporate governance and regulatory matters. He has also previously served as a board member and audit committee chair of a large global asset management company.

A retired Chief Operating Officer of a significant capital markets firm and a former Director of Equities and Executive Committee Member, Mr. Wright has deep executive, investment banking, portfolio management, securities brokerage, and equity research expertise. He has also served as the Global Head of Trading and Head of European Equity Trading and Sales Trading at an investment bank and asset manager and has substantial securities industry and international trading and markets expertise.

"We're excited to appoint William and Thomas as new trustees as we feel their backgrounds and experience will bring additional insights and perspectives to navigate the complexities of the current financial landscape," said Dr. Hassell McClellan, Chairperson of the Board of Trustees of the John Hancock Group of Funds. "I am confident that their contributions will further strengthen and guide the strategic direction of our funds and help to deliver long-term value to our shareholders."

A company of Manulife Investment Management, we serve investors through a unique multimanager approach, complementing our extensive in-house capabilities with an unrivaled network of specialized asset managers, backed by some of the most rigorous investment oversight in the industry. The result is a diverse lineup of time-tested investments from a premier asset manager with a heritage of financial stewardship.

Manulife Investment Management is the brand for the global wealth and asset management segment of Manulife Financial Corporation. Our mission is to make decisions easier and lives better by empowering investors for a better tomorrow. Serving more than 17 million individuals, institutions, and retirement plan members, we believe our global reach, complementary businesses, and the strength of our parent company position us to help investors capitalize on today's emerging global trends. We provide our clients access to public and private investment solutions across equities, fixed income, multi-asset, alternative, and sustainability-linked strategies, such as natural capital, to help them make more informed financial decisions and achieve their investment objectives. Not all offerings are available in all jurisdictions. For additional information, please visit manulifeim.com.

