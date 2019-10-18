John Hancock Investment Management offers new fixed-income solution suite from veteran Manulife Investment Management team

Portfolio managers Howard Greene and Jeff Given bring more than 50 years of combined experience to their disciplined investment process

BOSTON, Oct. 18, 2019 /PRNewswire/ - John Hancock Investment Management today announced the expansion of its suite of fixed-income funds managed by the veteran portfolio management team of Howard Greene and Jeffrey Given. The team at Manulife Investment Management1, John Hancock Investment Management's affiliated asset manager, now manages John Hancock Short Duration Bond Fund in addition to its highly rated John Hancock Bond and John Hancock Investment Grade Bond funds. A version of the Bond and Investment Grade Bond strategies are also now available as separately managed accounts to give additional flexibility to financial advisors and their clients. Together, Howard and Jeff bring more than 50 years of combined investment experience to overseeing the funds.

"Discipline is key, especially in an uncertain economic environment," said Howard. "We're staying focused on fundamentals and trying to avoid unnecessary turnover—we've consistently moved more incrementally than some of our peers."

Jeff added, "Overall, our investment process strives to creates a high degree of transparency. We think that's important both in helping to control risk in the portfolio and ultimately in giving investors the kind of ballast they're often looking for in a fixed-income allocation."

John Hancock Bond and Investment Grade Bond Funds are both five-star Morningstar rated funds; that's relative to the 631 funds in the intermediate core-plus bond category and 409 funds in the intermediate core bond category, respectively.2 John Hancock Short Duration Bond Fund is not yet rated as it began operations on July 16, 2019.

"Investors are concerned about interest rates, tariffs and trade, and how to position their portfolios," said Andrew G. Arnott, president and CEO of John Hancock Investment Management and head of Wealth and

Asset Management, United States and Europe, for Manulife Investment Management. "We're pleased to be able to offer a full suite of fixed-income solutions from a veteran team, so that advisors can build a portfolio custom-suited to their clients' particular needs."

The suite

Fund

(Class I) Net

expense

ratio (%) Fund

inception Morningstar Ratings™2

As of 9/30/19 Intermediate Core-Plus

BondIntermediate Core-Plus Bond category Overall 3 year 5 year 10 year John

Hancock

Bond Fund

(JHBIX) 0.49 11/9/73 ★★★★★

Of

631 funds ★★★★

Of

538 funds ★★★★

Of

448 funds ★★★★★

Of

332 funds

Strategy Intermediate core-plus bond





Income potential

Pursuing a variety of opportunities offered primarily by U.S. government, agency, and corporate bonds





Pursuing a variety of opportunities offered primarily by U.S. government, agency, and corporate bonds Risk management

Broad diversification, sector allocation, issue selection, and yield curve positioning





Broad diversification, sector allocation, issue selection, and yield curve positioning Quality portfolio

Investing at least 75% of assets in investment-grade bonds



Fund

(Class I) Net

expense

ratio (%) Fund inception Morningstar Ratings™2

As of 9/30/19 Intermediate Core Bond category Overall 3 year 5 year 10 year John

Hancock

Investment

Grade Bond

Fund (TIUSX) 0.49 12/31/91 ★★★★★ Of 409 funds ★★★★ Of 355 funds ★★★★ Of 311 funds ★★★★★ Of 237 funds

Strategy Intermediate core bond





Diversified bond portfolio

Investing in corporate bonds from a range of sectors, as well as U.S. government securities





A conservative approach

Pursuing income opportunities in high-quality, medium maturity securities





Quality portfolio

All securities in the fund must be investment grade rated at the time of purchase

Fund

(Class I) Net

expense

ratio (%) Fund

inception Morningstar Ratings™2 Overall 3 year 5 year 10 year John

Hancock

Short

Duration

Bond Fund

(JSNIX) 0.40 7/16//19 Not

rated ----- ----- -----

Strategy Short-term bond





Short duration

Seeks to maintain an average duration of less than three years, which offers a buffer against rising interest rates





Diverse opportunities

Pursues a variety of opportunities offered primarily by U.S. government, agency, and corporate bonds





Quality portfolio

Invests at least 65% of assets in investment-grade bonds and other high-quality assets

To find more information about John Hancock Investment Management, and to compare these funds with others in their categories, please visit https://www.jhinvestments.com/login

Investing involves risks, including the potential loss of principal.

About John Hancock Investment Management

John Hancock has helped individuals and institutions build and protect wealth since 1862. Today, we're one of the strongest and most-recognized financial brands. John Hancock Investment Management, a company of Manulife Investment Management, serves investors globally through a unique multimanager approach: We search the world to find proven portfolio teams with specialized expertise for every strategy we offer, then we apply robust investment oversight to ensure they continue to meet our uncompromising standards and serve the best interests of our shareholders. Our approach to asset management has led to a diverse set of investments deeply rooted in investor needs, along with strong risk-adjusted returns across asset classes.

About Manulife Investment Management

Manulife Investment Management is the global wealth and asset management segment of Manulife Financial Corporation. We draw on more than 150 years of financial stewardship to partner with clients across our institutional, retail, and retirement businesses globally. Our specialist approach to money management includes the highly differentiated strategies of our fixed-income, specialized equity, multi-asset solutions, and private markets teams—along with access to specialized, unaffiliated asset managers from around the world through our multimanager model. Our personalized, data-driven approach to retirement is focused on delivering financial wellness in retirement plans of all sizes to help plan participants and members retire with dignity.

Headquartered in Toronto, we operate as Manulife Investment Management throughout the world, with the exception of the United States, where the retail and retirement businesses operate as John Hancock Investment Management and John Hancock, respectively; and in Asia and Canada, where the retirement business operates as Manulife. Manulife Investment Management had C$844 billion (USD $645 billion) in assets under management and administration as of June 30, 20193. Not all offerings available in all jurisdictions. For additional information, please visit our website at manulifeinvestmentmgt.com.

1. Manulife Investment Management's investment management business has approximately US$386B billion1 in assets under management, as of June 30, 2019, which includes assets managed by Manulife Investment Management on behalf of external clients, the Insurance business and other affiliated businesses, as well as US$430M of unfunded committed capital of HCIM. The methodologies used to compile the total assets under management are subject to change. 2. For each managed product, including mutual funds, variable annuity and variable life subaccounts, exchange-traded funds, closed-end funds, and separate accounts, with at least a 3-year history, Morningstar calculates a Morningstar Rating™ based on a Morningstar Risk-Adjusted Return that accounts for variation in a fund's monthly excess performance, placing more emphasis on downward variations and rewarding consistent performance. Exchange-traded funds and open-end mutual funds are considered a single population for comparative purposes. The top 10.0% of funds in each category, the next 22.5%, 35.0%, 22.5%, and bottom 10.0% receive 5, 4, 3, 2, or 1 star(s), respectively. The overall Morningstar Rating for a managed product is derived from a weighted average of the performance figures associated with its 3-, 5-, and 10-year (if applicable) Morningstar Rating metrics. The rating formula most heavily weights the 3-year rating, using the following calculation: 100% 3-year rating for 36 to 59 months of total returns, 60% 5-year rating/40% 3-year rating for 60 to 119 months of total returns, and 50% 10-year rating/30% 5-year rating/20% 3-year rating for 120 or more months of total returns. Star ratings do not reflect the effect of any applicable sales load. Morningstar's extended performance rating is calculated by adjusting the historical total returns of the oldest share class to reflect the fee structure of a younger share class, and then compounding the combined record of actual and adjusted performance into the 3-, 5-, and 10-year time periods necessary to produce Morningstar Risk Adjusted Returns and a Morningstar Rating. Extended performance ratings do not affect actual Morningstar ratings; the overall ratings for multi-share class funds are based on actual performance only or extended performance only. Once a share class turns 3 years old, the overall Morningstar Rating will be based on actual ratings only. Adjusted historical performance is only an approximation of actual returns, and Morningstar's calculation methodology may differ from those used by other entities. Past performance does not guarantee future results. Other share classes may be rated differently. 3. MFC financials. Global Wealth and Asset Management AUMA as of June 30, 2019 was C$844 billion and includes C$191 billion of assets managed on behalf of other segments and C$136 billion of assets under administration.

