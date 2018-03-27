John Hancock Investments launches Small Cap Growth Fund

"With Redwood Investments, we bring on an institutional-quality boutique firm, whose team of investment professionals has decades of experience through multiple market cycles," said Andrew G. Arnott, president and CEO of John Hancock Investments and head of Wealth and Asset Management, United States and Europe. "Their investment process, which combines strong quantitative analysis and deep fundamental research, includes the use of sophisticated, proprietary tools to identify and capture value from inefficiencies they've discovered in the small-cap market."

Mr. Arnott also noted that John Hancock Small Cap Growth Fund complements and expands John Hancock Investments' suite of strong small-cap offerings.

The goal of John Hancock Small Cap Growth Fund is to provide consistent long-term returns above the fund's benchmark, the Russell 2000 Growth Index, over time, within acceptable levels of risk. The fund seeks to provide long-term capital appreciation by targeting high-quality, attractively valued stocks that the team forecasts will grow faster than consensus expectations. The team's research approach combines a robust quantitative model with rigorous qualitative analysis. The managers seek to build an optimally diversified portfolio, one that's concentrated enough to generate meaningful excess return, yet diversified enough to control risks.

John Hancock Small Cap Growth Fund is managed by Valerie B. Klaiman, CFA, Michael J. Mufson, CFA, Ezra S. Samet, CFA, Jennifer K. Silver, CFA, and Anthony E. Sutton. The team has managed a small-cap strategy following the same investment process as that of John Hancock Small Cap Growth Fund since 2005.

Redwood Investments, LLC is a Boston-area-based institutional equity investment boutique manager that employs a unique combination of quantitative and qualitative analysis. Founded in 2004, the firm emphasizes a collaborative team structure and a best-ideas approach to portfolio construction.

About John Hancock Investments

John Hancock has helped individuals and institutions build and protect wealth since 1862. Today, we are one of the strongest and most-recognized financial brands. We serve investors globally through a unique multimanager approach: We search the world to find proven portfolio teams with specialized expertise for every strategy we offer, then we apply robust investment oversight to ensure they continue to meet our uncompromising standards and serve the best interests of our shareholders. Our approach to asset management has led to a diverse set of investments deeply rooted in investor needs, along with strong risk-adjusted returns across asset classes.

About John Hancock and Manulife

John Hancock is a division of Manulife Financial Corporation, a leading international financial services group that helps people achieve their dreams and aspirations by putting customers' needs first and providing the right advice and solutions. We operate primarily as John Hancock in the United States, and Manulife elsewhere. We provide financial advice, insurance, and wealth and asset management solutions for individuals, groups, and institutions. Assets under management and administration by Manulife and its subsidiaries were over $1.04 trillion (US$829.4 billion) as of December 31, 2017.

Manulife Financial Corporation trades as MFC on the TSX, NYSE, and PSE, and under 945 on the SEHK. Manulife can be found at manulife.com.

One of the largest life insurers in the United States, John Hancock supports approximately 10.7 million Americans with a broad range of financial products, including life insurance, annuities, investments, 401(k) plans, and education savings plans. We also offer advice through Signator, a network of independent financial advisors. Additional information about John Hancock may be found at johnhancock.com.

The stock prices of midsize and small companies can change more frequently and dramatically than those of large companies. Please see the fund's prospectus for additional risks.

Request a prospectus or summary prospectus from your financial advisor, by visiting jhinvestments.com, or by calling us at 800-225-5291. The prospectus includes investment objectives, risks, fees, expenses, and other information that you should consider carefully before investing.

PR 2018–17

SCGFLPR 3/18

MF441984

View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/john-hancock-investments-launches-small-cap-growth-fund-300620237.html

SOURCE John Hancock Investments

Related Links

http://johnhancock.com

