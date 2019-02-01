John Hancock Investments Reduces Fees on 12 Additional Funds Providing More Value to Investors

BOSTON, Feb. 5, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- John Hancock Investments today announced that the expense ratios for its nine sector ETFs subadvised by Dimensional Fund Advisors, LP, its Floating Rate Income Fund subadvised by Bain Capital Credit, and its Small Cap Value Fund subadvised by Wellington Management were reduced effective January 1, 2019.

The net expense ratios on these funds were reduced by an average of approximately 10 basis points. The reductions in fees reflect a combination of direct management fee cuts, contractual expense caps and new breakpoints. John Hancock Investments is committed to offering actively-managed, strategic portfolio solutions to investors at a competitive price.

"Providing shareholder value is intrinsic to John Hancock Investment's multimanager model; we are keenly aware of the landscape and how competitive fees, in addition to performance, can impact a portfolio," said Andrew Arnott, President and Chief Executive Officer, John Hancock Investments and Head of Wealth and Asset Management, United States and Europe, John Hancock and Manulife. "We are pleased to offer to shareholders our due diligence process, combined with the investment prowess of our subadvisors, at a reduced fee."

To further the opportunity available to John Hancock's shareholders, new breakpoints were announced on the Disciplined Value International Fund subadvised by Boston Partners (ticker: JDVIX) and the Absolute Return Currency Fund subadvised by First Quadrant (ticker: JCUIX). These breakpoint additions are not an immediate fee reduction, but as assets grow in these funds, investors will experience fee savings.

The following John Hancock funds experienced fee reductions over the past 12 months.

Exchange Traded Funds

Fund Ticker New

prospectus

net total

expense ratio

(%) New Gross

Expense

Ratio (%) Effective

Date Reduction as of

January 1, 2019

(bps) Multifactor Consumer Discretionary ETF JHMC 0.40 0.78 01/01/19 -10 Multifactor Consumer Staples ETF JHMS 0.40 1.04 01/01/19 -10 Multifactor Energy ETF JHME 0.40 1.05 01/01/19 -10 Multifactor Financials ETF JHMF 0.40 0.68 01/01/19 -10 Multifactor Healthcare ETF JHMH 0.40 0.76 01/01/19 -10 Multifactor Industrials ETF JHMI 0.40 0.94 01/01/19 -10 Multifactor Materials ETF JHMA 0.40 0.98 01/01/19 -10 Multifactor Technology ETF JHMT 0.40 0.66 01/01/19 -10 Multifactor Utilities ETF JHMU 0.40 1.07 01/01/19 -10

Mutual Funds

Fund* Ticker New

prospectus

net total

expense ratio

(%) New Gross

Expense

Ratio (%) Effective

Date Reduction as of

January 1, 2019

(bps) JHF Enduring Assets Fund** JEEIX 1.00 1.08 03/01/18 -17 JHFII Floating Rate Income Fund JFIIX 0.79 0.89 01/01/19 -8 JHFII Small Cap Value Fund JSCBX 1.22 1.23 01/01/19 -7

*Share class I

**Effective March 1, 2019, the fund will be named John Hancock Infrastructure Fund

To find more information about John Hancock Investments, and to compare these funds with others in their categories please visit: JHInvestments.com/register

Clients should carefully consider a fund's investment objectives, risks, charges, and expenses before investing. To request a prospectus or summary prospectus with this and other important information, call us at 800-225-6020, or visit us at jhinvestments.com.

Investing involves risks, including the potential loss of principal.

John Hancock ETFs are distributed by Foreside Fund Services, LLC, and are subadvised by Dimensional Fund Advisors LP. Foreside is not affiliated with John Hancock Funds, LLC or Dimensional Fund Advisors LP.

ETF shares are bought and sold through exchange trading at market price (not NAV), and are not individually redeemed from the fund. Shares may trade at a premium or discount to their NAV in the secondary market. Brokerage commissions will reduce returns.

About John Hancock and Manulife

John Hancock is a division of Manulife Financial Corporation, a leading international financial services group that helps people make their decisions easier and lives better. We operate primarily as John Hancock in the United States, and Manulife elsewhere. We provide financial advice, insurance and wealth and asset management solutions for individuals, groups and institutions. Assets under management and administration by Manulife and its subsidiaries were over CAD$1.1 trillion (US$863 billion) as of September 30, 2018. Manulife Financial Corporation trades as MFC on the TSX, NYSE, and PSE, and under 945 on the SEHK. Manulife can be found at manulife.com.



One of the largest life insurers in the United States, John Hancock supports approximately 10 million Americans with a broad range of financial products, including life insurance, annuities, investments, 401(k) plans, and college savings plans. Additional information about John Hancock may be found at johnhancock.com.

John Hancock Funds, LLC, member FINRA, SIPC

SOURCE John Hancock Investments