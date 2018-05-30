John Hancock, ISG to Discuss Insurer's RPA Success at Automation Anywhere Conference

In a Partner and Customer Showcase presentation, Charles J. Wiegersma, assistant vice president, Intake Operations and Business Solutions Group, for John Hancock, and Mark Davison, partner, ISG Robotic Process and Cognitive Automation, will reveal how John Hancock improved its customer service by deploying software bots to streamline work flows in its Shared Services Operations.

The presentation will take place on the main stage at 5 p.m. today. The Automation Anywhere Conference is being held at the Sheraton New York Times Square Hotel through tomorrow.

John Hancock's Shared Services Operations, built on legacy platforms and relying on a high level of manual, repetitive work, needed an automation strategy to keep up with increasing workloads and maintain superior levels of customer service. ISG helped the insurer develop a proof of concept, along with an RPA strategy, business case and implementation roadmap leading to its selection of Automation Anywhere software.

Beyond this initial stage, ISG also helped John Hancock launch an Automation Center of Excellence, and train and redeploy resources to the insurer's new Robotics team. ISG will continue to guide John Hancock as it expands its automation program.

"John Hancock is one of the great names in insurance, and we are delighted to play a role in helping them devise and implement a successful automation strategy," said Davison. "Not only is John Hancock realizing significant financial benefits from its investment in automation, it is freeing up resources to focus on higher-level work and, most importantly, enhancing its already outstanding customer service."

About John Hancock and Manulife

John Hancock is a division of Manulife Financial Corporation, a leading international financial services group that helps people make their decisions easier and lives better. We operate primarily as John Hancock in the United States, and Manulife elsewhere. We provide financial advice, insurance and wealth and asset management solutions for individuals, groups and institutions. Assets under management and administration by Manulife and its subsidiaries were over $1.1 trillion (US$850 billion) as of March 31, 2018. Manulife Financial Corporation trades as MFC on the TSX, NYSE, and PSE, and under 945 on the SEHK. Manulife can be found at manulife.com.



One of the largest life insurers in the United States, John Hancock supports approximately 10.7 million Americans with a broad range of financial products, including life insurance, annuities, investments, 401(k) plans, and college savings plans. We also offer advice through Signator, a network of independent financial advisors. Additional information about John Hancock may be found at johnhancock.com.

About ISG

ISG (Information Services Group) (Nasdaq: III) is a leading global technology research and advisory firm. A trusted business partner to more than 700 clients, including 75 of the top 100 enterprises in the world, ISG is committed to helping corporations, public sector organizations, and service and technology providers achieve operational excellence and faster growth. The firm specializes in digital transformation services, including automation, cloud and data analytics; sourcing advisory; managed governance and risk services; network carrier services; technology strategy and operations design; change management; market intelligence and technology research and analysis. Founded in 2006, and based in Stamford, Conn., ISG employs more than 1,300 professionals operating in more than 20 countries—a global team known for its innovative thinking, market influence, deep industry and technology expertise, and world-class research and analytical capabilities based on the industry's most comprehensive marketplace data. For more information, visit www.isg-one.com.

