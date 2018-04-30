John Hancock Launches Multi-Year Project to Implement Single, Integrated Digital Platform for Life and Annuity Customers

"As we transform John Hancock into a digital, customer-centric leader – with offerings ranging from John Hancock Vitality to the financial advice app Twine – it is critically important that our IT infrastructure supporting in-force customers also delivers an exceptional experience," said Brooks Tingle, President and Chief Executive Officer of John Hancock Insurance. "We are delighted to be partnering with Infosys to achieve our goals."

Upon completion, several legacy systems will be consolidated and John Hancock will be able to provide customers with a more digitally enabled experience across insurance products. John Hancock will retain direct responsibility for all customer interactions, including through its contact center.

"Consolidating multiple legacy systems into a single, integrated platform will reduce the cost of supporting closed in-force blocks of business and increase opportunities to leverage advanced analytics to reengineer the customer experience," said Naveed Irshad, Head of North American Legacy business. "This partnership will help us modernize, increase flexibility, and move faster in our global ambitions."

"Infosys is delighted to partner with John Hancock in advancing their digital journey," said Richard E Magner, Chief Executive Officer & MD, Infosys McCamish Systems LLC. "The Infosys McCamish integrated digital life insurance platform suite will energize John Hancock's core and help achieve their goals of amplifying customer experience."

About John Hancock and Manulife

John Hancock is a division of Manulife Financial Corporation, a leading international financial services group that helps people make their decisions easier and lives better. We operate primarily as John Hancock in the United States, and Manulife elsewhere. We provide financial advice, insurance and wealth and asset management solutions for individuals, groups and institutions. Assets under management and administration by Manulife and its subsidiaries were over $1.04 trillion (US$829.4 billion) as of December 31, 2017.

One of the largest life insurers in the United States, John Hancock supports approximately 10.7 million Americans with a broad range of financial products, including life insurance, annuities, investments, 401(k) plans, and college savings plans. We also offer advice through Signator, a network of independent financial advisors. Additional information about John Hancock may be found at johnhancock.com.

Insurance products are issued by: John Hancock Life Insurance Company (U.S.A.), Boston, MA 02210 (not licensed in New York) and John Hancock Life Insurance Company of New York, Valhalla, NY 10595.

About Infosys

Infosys is a global leader in technology services and consulting. We enable clients in 45 countries to create and execute strategies for their digital transformation. From engineering to application development, knowledge management and business process management, we help our clients find the right problems to solve, and to solve these effectively. Our team of 200,000+ innovators, across the globe, is differentiated by the imagination, knowledge and experience, across industries and technologies that we bring to every project we undertake. Infosys McCamish Systems LLC, is a leader in providing best in class technology platforms and service solutions for the financial services industry. With deep domain experience with Life Insurance companies, Work Site Product providers and Retirement companies globally.

Visit www.infosys.com to see how Infosys (NYSE: INFY) can help your enterprise thrive in the digital age.

