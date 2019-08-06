John Hancock Multimanager Model Portfolios Now Available on the Envestnet Platform

C$ unless otherwise stated

TSX/NYSE/PSE: MFC SEHK: 945

BOSTON, Aug. 6, 2019 /PRNewswire/ - John Hancock Investment Management, a Manulife Investment Management company, and a provider of multimanaged asset allocation investment solutions since 1995, today announced that it has made multimanager model portfolios managed by its affiliated asset manager, Manulife Investment Management,* available on Envestnet's Fund Strategist (FSP) platform. The models leverage the investment expertise of Manulife's global asset allocation team combined with the robust due diligence from John Hancock's global manager research group to construct these portfolios. They are designed to fit investor objectives and risk tolerances while helping advisors and their clients by providing a diversified asset allocation portfolio supported by John Hancock's multimanager model.

"Envestnet serves advisors in nearly every channel and provides a tremendous resource to enable advisors to deliver diversified portfolios to their clients," said Jeff Duckworth, head of Intermediary Distribution at John Hancock Investment Management. "And, as one of the only multimanagers on Envestnet's platform, the John Hancock model portfolios are a differentiated offering that combines our best-in-class managers with the expertise of our asset allocation team, making these capabilities even more accessible to advisors."

Two suites of portfolios are currently available on the Envestnet platform and are differentiated by underlying holdings. These are the John Hancock Multimanager Model Portfolios; made up of primarily actively managed holdings and the John Hancock Active / Passive Model Portfolios; a hybrid suite of both active mutual funds and primarily passive ETFs. Each of the suites offer five risk tolerances levels: aggressive, growth, balanced, moderate and conservative. The availability of the models to an advisor is contingent on specific broker-dealer approval.

"We know that both advisors and their clients are seeking more consistent and long-term portfolio returns, irrespective of risk tolerance. Introducing the John Hancock Multimanager Model portfolios on Envestnet's platform is an important part of our commitment to delivering on these objectives in the model space," said Bruce Picard, lead portfolio manager for the John Hancock Multimanager Model portfolios.

"Our team has a long track record of success and manages over $105 billion in asset allocation portfolios," said Nathan Thooft, global head of the Asset Allocation Team at Manulife Investment Management. "The John Hancock Multimanager Model portfolios are managed in a similar style as the established approach used for the John Hancock Lifestyle funds to meet the growing demand for model delivery."

For more information on the Asset Allocation team click here.

For more information on Envestnet click here.

*Manulife Investment Management has approximately US$386 billion1 in assets under management, as of March 31, 2019. Includes assets managed by the institutional asset management arm of Manulife Investment Management on behalf of external clients, the Insurance business and other affiliated businesses, as well as $430M of unfunded committed capital for certain HCIM clients.

About John Hancock Investment Management

John Hancock has helped individuals and institutions build and protect wealth since 1862. Today, we're one of the strongest and most-recognized financial brands. John Hancock Investment Management, a company of Manulife Investment Management, serves investors globally through a unique multimanager approach: We search the world to find proven portfolio teams with specialized expertise for every strategy we offer, then we apply robust investment oversight to ensure they continue to meet our uncompromising standards and serve the best interests of our shareholders. Our approach to asset management has led to a diverse set of investments deeply rooted in investor needs, along with strong risk-adjusted returns across asset classes.

About Manulife Investment Management

Manulife Investment Management is the global wealth and asset management segment of Manulife Financial Corporation. We draw on more than 150 years of financial stewardship to partner with clients across our institutional, retail, and retirement businesses globally. Our specialist approach to money management includes the highly differentiated strategies of our fixed-income, specialized equity, multi-asset solutions, and private markets teams—along with access to specialized, unaffiliated asset managers from around the world through our multimanager model. Our personalized, data-driven approach to retirement is focused on delivering financial wellness in retirement plans of all sizes to help plan participants and members retire with dignity.

Headquartered in Toronto, we operate as Manulife Investment Management throughout the world, with the exception of the United States, where the retail and retirement businesses operate as John Hancock Investment Management and John Hancock, respectively; and in Asia and Canada, where the retirement business operates as Manulife. Manulife Investment Management had C$837 billion (USD $626 billion) in assets under management and administration as of March 31, 20191. Not all offerings available in all jurisdictions. For additional information, please visit our website at manulifeinvestmentmgt.com.

1. Source: MFC financials. Global Wealth and Asset Management AUMA at March 31, 2019 was C$837 billion and includes $189 billion of assets managed on behalf of other segments and $134 billion of assets under administration.

John Hancock Investment Management is the non-discretionary investment adviser and Manulife Investment Management (US) LLC performs asset allocation for the models and other investment related services. John Hancock Investment Management and its affiliates do not offer tax advice. Investors should consult with their tax advisor regarding their specific situation.

This portfolio is only available through investment professionals. Not all strategies may be available on all platforms, and fees and terms may vary.

SOURCE John Hancock Investment Management