John Hancock Premieres Ground-Breaking Documentary Series: Longer. Healthier. Better.™ -- Leaders in Longevity

For more than a decade, John Hancock has been redefining what it means to own life insurance with the launch of John Hancock Vitality in 2015, rewarding customers for taking everyday steps toward better health. The new docuseries shines a spotlight on the scientists, doctors, and innovators driving the latest breakthroughs in longevity.

"John Hancock is in an exciting position to expand our leadership in the longevity space and challenge people to think bigger and bolder about what's possible as we age," said Lindsay Hanson, Chief Marketing Officer, John Hancock. "Each of the longevity leaders lending their voice to this series is a true trailblazer charting the future of health and wellness. Longer. Healthier. Better. — Leaders in Longevity brilliantly captures the passion and expertise that fuels our work to help our customers live longer, healthier, better lives."

The docuseries explores how shifting demographics, advancements in technology, and medical innovations are transforming the aging experience. This new project is an extension of John Hancock's Longer. Healthier. Better. Symposiums, which convene leading figures in health, wellness, science, research, and technology to discuss the future of longevity. Each episode features a recognized thought leader offering actionable longevity insights, including:

The Longevity Opportunity with Dr. Joe Coughlin outlines how the transformative work at the MIT AgeLab is helping to meet the needs of our aging population, and how social connection is the key to living longer better .

outlines how the transformative work at the MIT AgeLab is helping to meet the needs of our aging population, and how social connection is the key to living longer . Ageless with Dr. Andrew Steele explores a new frontier of science – how we can potentially alter the biological processes of bodily aging, and if in the near future, treatments might allow humans to live past the century mark.

explores a new frontier of science – how we can potentially alter the biological processes of bodily aging, and if in the near future, treatments might allow humans to live past the century mark. Forever Strong with Dr. Gabrielle Lyon discusses ways to fight the obesity epidemic, including building skeletal muscle through resistance training and high-protein foods, after witnessing firsthand the ravages of a sedentary lifestyle.

discusses ways to fight the obesity epidemic, including building skeletal muscle through resistance training and high-protein foods, after witnessing firsthand the ravages of a sedentary lifestyle. The Food Compass with Dr. Dariush Mozaffarian explains how insights gleaned from the history of our food system can help shape new food policy that can lead to better outcomes in health, sustainability, and the economy.

explains how insights gleaned from the history of our food system can help shape new food policy that can lead to better outcomes in health, sustainability, and the economy. The First Cell with Dr. Azra Raza champions a new paradigm for cancer research that seeks to prevent the first cancer cell instead of trying to eliminate the last.

champions a new paradigm for cancer research that seeks to prevent the first cancer cell instead of trying to eliminate the last. Rewriting the End of Life with Dr. BJ Miller, a triple-amputee with a new lens on life following a sudden accident in college, shares how his work as a palliative care physician has shed light on the power of mindfulness in leading a fulfilling life.

From visions of the latest science to moving stories of self-discovery, John Hancock's new series, "Longer. Healthier. Better. — Leaders in Longevity," showcases how we can age better and what we stand to gain as individuals and as a society when we do so. The first two episodes are streaming now, with the complete series to follow at www.johnhancock.com/leadersinlongevity.

