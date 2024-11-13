John Hancock Provides Multi-Cancer Early Detection Tests to Special Operations Veterans in Collaboration with Home Base

BOSTON, Nov. 13, 2024 /PRNewswire/ - Today, John Hancock, a unit of Toronto-based Manulife, announced it is providing free access to Galleri®, GRAIL's multi-cancer early detection (MCED) test, to special operations veterans receiving care through Home Base in collaboration with the Massachusetts General Hospital (MGH) Cancer Early Detection and Diagnostics Clinic (EDDx) as part of the insurer's mission to help people live longer, healthier, better lives.

According to the American Cancer Society, many military veterans have been exposed to substances, chemicals, and other hazards during their service that can lead to long-term health problems, and in some cases, cancer. In fact, the US Department of Veterans Affairs reports that approximately 56,000 veterans are diagnosed with cancer each year, 16% of which are rare cancers often discovered at later stages and many of which are commonly unscreened, including head and neck, pancreatic, and reproductive cancers.

In 2022, John Hancock became the first life insurer through its Vitality program to offer customers access to Galleri. This first-of-its kind test can be taken annually through a simple blood test and screens for a "fingerprint" of many of the deadliest cancers before they become symptomatic, including cancers with no recommended screening tests today. The Galleri test is recommended for adults with an elevated risk for cancer, such as those age 50 or older.

"Our work with GRAIL goes beyond making MCED testing accessible to our customers. We believe there is a critical need to expand awareness of and access to this type of groundbreaking technology, especially to communities and populations at higher risk of getting cancer," said Brooks Tingle, President and CEO of John Hancock. "As a life insurer, we are deeply committed to helping our customers live longer, healthier, better lives, and we know that preventative care and early detection are key components of that mission. We're proud to work with Home Base to bring this technology to our special operations veterans who have done so much for our communities through their service."

Home Base is a national nonprofit dedicated to healing the invisible wounds for veterans, service members, their families and families of the fallen all at no out of pocket cost to them. In partnership with MGH's EDDx, Home Base will add cancer screening, including the MCED tests sponsored through John Hancock, to their Special Operations Forces (SOF) Comprehensive Brain Health and Trauma (ComBHaT) evaluation.*

"Home Base is expanding our focus of healing the invisible wounds of our Nation's Heroes to a wider aperture of addressing not only the trauma they face but other exposures, such as toxic burn pits, that present risk to the lives of those who have returned home. Our new Home Base HealthSpan approach will enable our veterans to live healthy productive lives for as long as possible and free of disease, brain injury and mental health challenges," said retired General Jack Hammond, Executive Director of Home Base. "John Hancock's donation will impact this high-risk population, by allowing us to integrate cancer screenings to better assess risk and detect issues early. We are truly grateful for the collaboration, funding and technology provided by John Hancock, which allow us to continue offering the best care possible to our Nation's Heroes."

"John Hancock is consistently a leader in encouraging people to be proactive with their health. GRAIL applauds them and Home Base for the work they are doing to provide tests to veterans, and we are excited to see how our collaboration will continue to grow," said Josh Ofman, MD, MSHS, President at GRAIL. "At GRAIL, we also recognize the elevated risk of cancer among veterans and are conducting studies such as REFLECTION that will provide important insights into the impact of MCED testing in veterans."

This initiative builds on Manulife's global Impact Agenda and its mission to empower sustained health and well-being.

To learn more visit https://www.johnhancock.com/life-insurance/vitality.html.

* Beginning Veteran's Day 2024 and running through at least July 4, 2025, for every four new Vitality registrations, John Hancock will sponsor one Galleri test which will be donated directly to Home Base.

About John Hancock and Manulife

John Hancock is a unit of Manulife Financial Corporation, a leading international financial services provider that helps people make their decisions easier and lives better by providing financial advice, insurance, and wealth and asset management solutions. Manulife Financial Corporation trades as MFC on the TSX, NYSE, and PSE, and under 945 on the SEHK. Manulife can be found at manulife.com.

One of the largest life insurers in the United States, John Hancock supports more than ten million Americans with a broad range of financial products, including life insurance and annuities. John Hancock also supports US investors by bringing leading investment capabilities and retirement planning and administration expertise to individuals and institutions. Additional information about John Hancock may be found at johnhancock.com.

About Vitality

Guided by a core purpose of making people healthier, Vitality is the leader in improving health to unlock outcomes that matter. By blending industry-leading smart tech, data, AI, incentives, and behavioral science, we inspire healthy changes in individuals and organizations. As one of the largest health and wellbeing companies in the world, Vitality brings a dynamic and diverse perspective through successful partnerships with the most forward-thinking insurers and employers. More than 35 million people in 40 markets globally engage in the Vitality program. For more information, visit vitalitygroup.com and follow us on X and LinkedIn.

Vitality is the provider of the John Hancock Vitality Program in connection with policies issued by John Hancock. John Hancock Vitality Program rewards and discounts are available only to the person insured under the eligible life insurance policy, may vary based on the type of insurance policy purchased and the state where the policy was issued, are subject to change and are not guaranteed to remain the same for the life of the policy.

John Hancock currently offers discounted access to the Galleri test once per lifetime for eligible customers. The Galleri test is manufactured and distributed by GRAIL, LLC. John Hancock does not provide medical advice. John Hancock, Home Base and MGH are not involved in the design or manufacture of the Galleri test and are not responsible for the accuracy or performance of the Galleri test.

John Hancock insurance products are issued by: John Hancock Life Insurance Company (U.S.A.), Boston, MA 02116 (not licensed in New York) and John Hancock Life Insurance Company of New York, Valhalla, NY 10595.

About Home Base

Home Base is a national nonprofit dedicated to healing the invisible wounds of war for Veterans of all eras, Service Members, Military Families and Families of the Fallen through world-class, direct clinical care, wellness, education and research – all at no cost to them – regardless of era of service, discharge status or geographical location. The program was founded by Massachusetts General Hospital and the Boston Red Sox organization in 2009. For more information visit: https://www.homebase.org.

