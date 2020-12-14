John Hancock Retirement announces new head of Mid/Large-Market Distribution Team

"I have the privilege of leading John Hancock's mid/large market sales team for defined benefit, defined contribution and non-qualified retirement plan solutions. The team is composed of passionate and experienced sales professionals who strive every day to make a difference in the lives of the people around them," said Mr. Thompson.

Mr. Thompson has more than 19 years of experience in the financial services industry, with nearly 10 of those years at John Hancock Retirement. During his tenure, he helped build and refine John Hancock's open architecture platform to meet both customers' needs and the business's objectives. He continues to be based in Boston with his wife and two boys and will report to Gary Tankersley, head of sales and distribution, John Hancock Retirement.

"I am excited to announce Bill's new role; he is consistent in his approach but is also extraordinarily responsive to the market's demand for new offerings, such as in-plan advice, income and additional savings tools," said Mr. Tankersley. "I am looking forward to working with him and the broader team to address the increasingly complex needs of sponsors and advisors as we work together and adapt to industry regulations and trends and make retirement plans work for all participants."

John Hancock Retirement provides easily managed and personalized options to employers seeking workplace retirement plan solutions working with sponsors, plan advisors and consultants of all sizes to help design, deliver, and service DC, DB and NQ plans.

About John Hancock Retirement

John Hancock Retirement is the U.S. retirement business of Manulife Investment Management. For nearly 50 years, we've helped people plan and invest for retirement; today, we're one of the largest full-service providers in the United States.1 We take a hands-on consultative approach based on the idea that no two plans - and no two plan participants - are exactly alike. We partner with plan sponsors, financial professionals, and third-party administrators to ensure that every plan is personal to the participant and helps deliver results.

As of September 30, 2020, John Hancock serviced over 51,000 retirement plans with over 3 million participants and over $187 billion in AUMA. 2

1 "2020 Defined Contribution Recordkeeper Survey," PLANSPONSOR, 2020. 2. As of September 30, 2020, John Hancock Life Insurance Company (USA) supported 47,001 plans, 1,596,851 participants, and $ 93,328,412,554.90 in AUMA. John Hancock Life Insurance Company of New York supported 2,503 plans, 78,542 participants, and $ 5,508,793,028.03 in AUMA. John Hancock Retirement Plan Services, LLC supported 2,064 plans, 1,374,705 participants, and $88,959,524,121.28 in AUMA. Participant Counts reflect all active participants with a balance. Approximate unaudited figures for John Hancock, provided on a U.S. statutory basis.

About Manulife Investment Management

Manulife Investment Management is the global wealth and asset management segment of Manulife Financial Corporation. We draw on more than a century of financial stewardship and the full resources of our parent company to serve individuals, institutions, and retirement plan members worldwide. Headquartered in Toronto, our leading capabilities in public and private markets are strengthened by an investment footprint that spans 17 countries and territories. We complement these capabilities by providing access to a network of unaffiliated asset managers from around the world. We're committed to investing responsibly across our businesses. We develop innovative global frameworks for sustainable investing, collaboratively engage with companies in our securities portfolios, and maintain a high standard of stewardship where we own and operate assets, and we believe in supporting financial well-being through our workplace retirement plans. Today, plan sponsors around the world rely on our retirement plan administration and investment expertise to help their employees plan for, save for, and live a better retirement.

As of September 30, 2020, Manulife Investment Management had CAD$923 billion (US$692 billion) in assets under management and administration. Not all offerings are available in all jurisdictions. For additional information, please visit manulifeim.com.

John Hancock Retirement Plan Services LLC offers administrative or recordkeeping services to sponsors and administrators of retirement plans. John Hancock Trust Company LLC provides trust and custodial services to such plans. Group annuity contracts and recordkeeping agreements are issued by John Hancock Life Insurance Company (U.S.A.), Boston, MA (not licensed in New York) and John Hancock Life Insurance Company of New York, Valhalla, New York. Product features and availability may differ by state. Securities offered through John Hancock Distributors LLC. Member FINRA, SIPC.

