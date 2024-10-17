John Hancock Retirement Announces New Role Dedicated to Enhancing Engagement, Savings, and Financial Wellness Outcomes for Participants

BOSTON, Oct. 17, 2024 /PRNewswire/ - John Hancock Retirement, a company of Manulife Investment Management, announced today it has appointed Shannon Stiles in a newly created role as Head of Participant Outcomes. In this capacity, she will be focused on enhancing participant engagement, education, and financial wellness, to help them confidently save for their retirement goals.

The Head of Participant Outcomes is dedicated to the retirement saver's journey and will help to provide a more relevant, and seamless overall experience through personalized communication and education. The role is part of a wider effort, led by Fraser Wiswell, Head of Global Participant Outcomes, to drive positive global retirement outcomes which the firm will measure by improved savings, increases in advice utilization, and broader satisfaction with Manulife Investment Management's retirement services across Manulife's nearly nine million retirement participants and members worldwide.*

"We continue to be unwavering in our commitment to our clients and to being their partner of choice in assisting them to achieve their retirement goals," said Mr. Wiswell. "With this dedicated role, we strive to be well-positioned to partner with plan sponsors and financial professionals to deliver innovative solutions and exceptional support to our participants, and to help them achieve the retirement they have in mind."

Ms. Stiles brings extensive industry experience to the new Head of Participant Outcomes role. Prior to joining John Hancock Retirement, she had been at Fidelity Investments for more than 25 years where she held various participant communications, marketing, and retirement client-focused responsibilities, most recently as Vice President of Employee Marketing Strategy & Operations.

"We are excited to bring Shannon's expertise onto the team. Her background and understanding of the participant journey enhances our ability to provide deeply personalized experiences with the goal of driving better engagement and improved outcomes for the millions of participants we serve."

About John Hancock and Manulife

John Hancock is a unit of Manulife Financial Corporation, a leading international financial services provider that helps people make their decisions easier and lives better by providing financial advice, insurance, and wealth and asset management solutions. Manulife Financial Corporation trades as MFC on the TSX, NYSE, and PSE, and under 945 on the SEHK. Manulife can be found at manulife.com.

One of the largest life insurers in the United States, John Hancock supports more than ten million Americans with a broad range of financial products, including life insurance and annuities. John Hancock also supports US investors by bringing leading investment capabilities and retirement planning and administration expertise to individuals and institutions. Additional information about John Hancock may be found at johnhancock.com.

About Manulife Investment Management

Manulife Investment Management is the brand for the global wealth and asset management segment of Manulife Financial Corporation. Our mission is to make decisions easier and lives better by empowering investors for a better tomorrow. Serving more than 19 million individuals, institutions, and retirement plan members, we believe our global reach, complementary businesses, and the strength of our parent company position us to help investors capitalize on today's emerging global trends. We provide our clients access to public and private investment solutions across equities, fixed income, multi-asset, alternative, and sustainability-linked strategies, such as natural capital, to help them make more informed financial decisions and achieve their investment objectives. Not all offerings are available in all jurisdictions. For additional information, please visit manulifeim.com.

John Hancock Retirement

John Hancock Retirement is the U.S. retirement business of Manulife Investment Management. For more than 50 years, we've helped people plan and invest for retirement; today, we're one of the largest full-service providers in the United States.1 We take a hands-on consultative approach based on the idea that no two plans—and no two plan participants—are exactly alike. We partner with plan sponsors, advisors, and third-party administrators to ensure that every plan is personal to the participant and delivers proven results.1

* GLOBAL WAM RETIREMENT METRICS AS OF JUNE 30TH, 2024. 1 "PLANSPONSOR 2024 Defined Contribution Recordkeeping Survey© 2024 Asset International, Inc.," PLANSPONSOR, 2024. As of June 30, 2024, John Hancock serviced over 57,000 retirement plans with over 3.2 million participants** and over $226 billion in AUMA. ** Participant Counts reflect all active participants with a balance.

As of June 30, 2024, John Hancock Life Insurance Company (USA) supported 52,252 plans, 1,559,650 participants, and $ 109,387,555,662.60 in AUMA. John Hancock Life Insurance Company of New York supported 2,694 plans, 73,817 participants, and $ 6,015,253,137.22 in AUMA. John Hancock Retirement Plan Services LLC supported 2,280 plans, 1,590,978 participants, and $111,066,185,714.04 in AUMA. Participant Counts reflect all active participants with a balance. Approximate unaudited figures for John Hancock, provided on a U.S. statutory basis.

John Hancock Retirement Plan Services LLC provides administrative and/or recordkeeping services to sponsors or administrators of retirement plans through an open-architecture platform. John Hancock Trust Company LLC, a New Hampshire non-depository trust company, provides trust and custodial services to such plans, offers an Individual Retirement Accounts product, and maintains specific Collective Investment Trusts. Group annuity contracts and recordkeeping agreements are issued by John Hancock Life Insurance Company (U.S.A.), Boston, MA (not licensed in NY), and John Hancock Life Insurance Company of New York, Valhalla, NY. Product features and availability may differ by state. All entities do business under certain instances using the John Hancock brand name. Each entity makes available a platform of investment alternatives to sponsors or administrators of retirement plans without regard to the individualized needs of any plan. Unless otherwise specifically stated in writing, each entity does not, and is not undertaking to, provide impartial investment advice or give advice in a fiduciary capacity. Securities are offered through John Hancock Distributors LLC, member FINRA, SIPC.

NOT FDIC INSURED. MAY LOSE VALUE. NOT BANK GUARANTEED.

© 2024 John Hancock. All rights reserved.

SOURCE John Hancock Retirement