John Hancock Retirement debuts plan design analysis dashboard

BOSTON, March 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- John Hancock Retirement announced today the availability of a new plan design analysis dashboard which enables an in-depth review of a plan's retirement readiness across several key metrics and identifies opportunities to improve participant outcomes. The new dashboard analyzes a plan's data to visualize and quantify how different sponsor match structures and contribution scenarios impact both projected participant replacement ratios and the sponsors' costs associated with those scenarios.

"Plan design is complex, and it impacts both the sponsor and the participant directly," said Lynda Abend, chief data officer, John Hancock Retirement. "Sponsors need to not only understand how a plan design change could help participants prepare for retirement, but also how those changes can impact their business. Translating data into tangible information helps facilitate the decision-making discussion. These dashboards allow for on the spot analysis – the ability for sponsors and financial professionals to review multiple scenarios in a single discussion."

The dashboard uses up-to-date participant information, including pension and Social Security benefit estimates, to demonstrate how potential changes to contributions could affect estimated participant retirement income replacement.

The results of the plan design analysis dashboard are available for plan sponsors and financial professionals to use collaboratively to make plan design decisions. The results file is available to screen share, to send by email, and to post to the plan sponsor website. The dashboard is currently available for John Hancock Retirement's open architecture platform.

"Our intent with the dashboard is to give sponsors and advisors a faster and more informed way to make plan design decisions," added Ms. Abend. "It keeps the focus on the participant by showing the income-replacement ratio impact of various changes, while pragmatically helping the sponsor understand the costs at the same time."

The projected balances at retirement age and income replacement ratios within the dashboard are hypothetical and for illustrative purposes only. Results are not guaranteed and do not represent current or future performance of any specific account or investment. Due to market fluctuations and other factors, it is possible that investment objectives may not be met. All investments carry a degree of risk, and past performance does not guarantee future results.

About John Hancock Retirement

John Hancock Retirement is the U.S. retirement business of Manulife Investment Management. For nearly 50 years, we've helped people plan and invest for retirement; today, we're one of the largest full-service providers in the United States.¹ We take a hands-on consultative approach based on the idea that no two plans - and no two plan participants - are exactly alike. We partner with plan sponsors, advisors, and third-party administrators to ensure that every plan is personal to the participant and delivers proven results.1

As of December 31, 2020, John Hancock serviced over 51,000 retirement plans with over 3 million participants and over $205 billion in AUMA.2

"2020 Defined Contribution Recordkeeper Survey," PLANSPONSOR, 2020.

As of December 31, 2020 , John Hancock Life Insurance Company ( USA ) supported 46,973 plans, 1,566,094 participants, and $ 102,310,069,468.17 in AUMA. John Hancock Life Insurance Company of New York supported 2,513 plans, 77,833 participants, and $ 6,052,455,987 .28in AUMA. John Hancock Retirement Plan Services, LLC supported 2,128 plans, 1,393,244 participants, and $97,020,284,307.76 in AUMA. Participant Counts reflect all active participants with a balance. Approximate unaudited figures for John Hancock, provided on a U.S. statutory basis.

About Manulife Investment Management

Manulife Investment Management is the global wealth and asset management segment of Manulife Financial Corporation. We draw on more than a century of financial stewardship and the full resources of our parent company to serve individuals, institutions, and retirement plan members worldwide. Headquartered in Toronto, our leading capabilities in public and private markets are strengthened by an investment footprint that spans 17 countries and territories. We complement these capabilities by providing access to a network of unaffiliated asset managers from around the world. We're committed to investing responsibly across our businesses. We develop innovative global frameworks for sustainable investing, collaboratively engage with companies in our securities portfolios, and maintain a high standard of stewardship where we own and operate assets, and we believe in supporting financial well-being through our workplace retirement plans. Today, plan sponsors around the world rely on our retirement plan administration and investment expertise to help their employees plan for, save for, and live a better retirement.

As of December 31, 2020, Manulife Investment Management had CAD$966 billion (US$758 billion) in assets under management and administration. Not all offerings are available in all jurisdictions. For additional information, please visit manulifeim.com.

