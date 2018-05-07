John Hancock Retirement Plan Services Appoints Steven Hutcheon as Vice President, Operations

Hutcheon joins JHRPS Operations from JHRPS Technology & Delivery Management where he was responsible for project delivery as well as overseeing the integration of the John Hancock and New York Life retirement plan services businesses.

"I am thrilled that Steve will be overseeing JHRPS Operations," said Murphy. "He has constantly impressed us at John Hancock with his knowledge and ability, and our business will be better for it."

Hutcheon joined John Hancock in 2002 as a team lead in Business Analysis in the Manulife Private Account business and subsequently held roles of increasing responsibility in the company's Annuities, Signator, and Retirement Plan Services businesses. He was promoted to assistant vice president in 2011. He has been recognized with the company's highest employee honor in both 2007 and 2010 for outstanding accomplishments.

Prior to joining John Hancock, Hutcheon worked at Liberty Funds Services Inc, now part of Columbia Threadneedle Investments. He is a graduate of Robert Gordon University in Aberdeen, Scotland with a BA in Business and holds FINRA Series 6, 63, and 65 licenses.

About John Hancock Retirement Plan Services

As of December 31, 2017, John Hancock Retirement Plan Services serviced over 57,000 plans with over 2.7 million participants and $164 billion in FUM Assets.1

About John Hancock and Manulife

John Hancock is a division of Manulife Financial Corporation, a leading international financial services group that helps people make their decisions easier and lives better. We operate primarily as John Hancock in the United States, and Manulife elsewhere. We provide financial advice, insurance and wealth and asset management solutions for individuals, groups and institutions. Assets under management and administration by Manulife and its subsidiaries were over $1.1 trillion (US$850 billion) as of March 31, 2018. Manulife Financial Corporation trades as MFC on the TSX, NYSE, and PSE, and under 945 on the SEHK. Manulife can be found at manulife.com.

One of the largest life insurers in the United States, John Hancock supports approximately 10.7 million Americans with a broad range of financial products, including life insurance, annuities, investments, 401(k) plans, and college savings plans. We also offer advice through Signator, a network of independent financial advisors. Additional information about John Hancock may be found at johnhancock.com.

1John Hancock Retirement Plan Services consists of John Hancock Life Insurance Company (U.S.A.) (not licensed in New York), John Hancock Life Insurance Company of New York (licensed in New York), Valhalla, New York and John Hancock Retirement Plan Services, LLC. Approximate unaudited figures for John Hancock Retirement Plan Services division, provided on a U.S. statutory basis.

John Hancock Life Insurance Company (U.S.A.) (John Hancock USA), John Hancock Life Insurance Company of New York (John Hancock New York), and John Hancock Retirement Plan Services, LLC are collectively referred to as "John Hancock".

John Hancock Retirement Plan Services, Boston, MA 02210.

NOT FDIC INSURED | MAY LOSE VALUE | NOT BANK GUARANTEED

©2018 All rights reserved.

PR-2018-23

MGR042618449310

View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/john-hancock-retirement-plan-services-appoints-steven-hutcheon-as-vice-president-operations-300643244.html

SOURCE John Hancock Retirement Plan Services

Related Links

http://www.johnhancock.com

