John Hancock Retirement Plan Services Promotes Preston Carbone Regional Vice President focusing on Southern Wisconsin, Western Illinois, and Eastern Iowa

"We are very pleased to promote Preston to this position," said Bob Carroll, national sales manager, JHRPS. "He has shown a tremendous understanding of the retirement plan marketplace and consistently demonstrates a great ability to help advisors as they serve clients and participants."

Carbone joined John Hancock in 2011 in JHRPS' consolidation area where he worked directly with 401(k) participants to help consolidate retirement assets. Subsequently, he became a retirement plan sales associate in 2013 working directly with financial advisors on 401(k) plan sales and then a business development director responsible for uncovering and increasing sales and maintaining key broker/dealer relationships through multiple distribution channels.

"Having worked with Preston over the past few years, I am very excited about what he'll bring to this role," added Lepard. "It's going to be a win-win for advisors and clients as we look to expand in this area."

Carbone earned a Bachelor of Science in Finance from Bentley University. He is an accredited Wealth Management Advisor and holds Series 7 and 63 licenses in addition to a life insurance license.

About John Hancock Retirement Plan Services

As of December 31, 2017, John Hancock Retirement Plan Services serviced over 57,000 plans with over 2.8 million participants and $164 billion in FUM Assets.1

About John Hancock and Manulife

John Hancock is a division of Manulife Financial Corporation, a leading international financial services group that helps people make their decisions easier and lives better. We operate primarily as John Hancock in the United States, and Manulife elsewhere. We provide financial advice, insurance and wealth and asset management solutions for individuals, groups and institutions. Assets under management and administration by Manulife and its subsidiaries were over $1.1 trillion (US$850 billion) as of March 31, 2018. Manulife Financial Corporation trades as MFC on the TSX, NYSE, and PSE, and under 945 on the SEHK. Manulife can be found at manulife.com.

One of the largest life insurers in the United States, John Hancock supports approximately 10.7 million Americans with a broad range of financial products, including life insurance, annuities, investments, 401(k) plans, and college savings plans. We also offer advice through Signator, a network of independent financial advisors. Additional information about John Hancock may be found at johnhancock.com.

1John Hancock Retirement Plan Services consists of John Hancock Life Insurance Company (U.S.A.) (not licensed in New York), John Hancock Life Insurance Company of New York (licensed in New York), Valhalla, New York and John Hancock Retirement Plan Services, LLC. Approximate unaudited figures for John Hancock Retirement Plan Services division, provided on a U.S. statutory basis.

John Hancock Life Insurance Company (U.S.A.) (John Hancock USA), John Hancock Life Insurance Company of New York (John Hancock New York), and John Hancock Retirement Plan Services, LLC are collectively referred to as "John Hancock".

John Hancock Retirement Plan Services, Boston, MA 02210.

