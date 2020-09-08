John Hancock Retirement selected by Toray Group for recordkeeping and administration

TSX/NYSE/PSE: MFC SEHK: 945

BOSTON, MA, Sept. 8, 2020 /PRNewswire/ - John Hancock Retirement, a Manulife Investment Management company, announced today that it's been selected by U.S. Toray Group Companies (Toray) for its retirement plan services for U.S. employees. Headquartered in Tokyo, Japan, Toray is a leading manufacturer specializing in the production of fibers and textiles, resin, film, carbon fiber and advanced composite materials, water treatment materials, and composite manufacturing equipment, with 12 principal subsidiaries operating in the Americas (as of February 2019). John Hancock Retirement is onboarding nearly 2,400 participants in the Toray 401(k) Savings Plan (plan), with approximately $250 million in plan assets.

The advisor to the plan is SWBC Retirement Plan Services (SWBC).

"Toray Group is excited to work directly with John Hancock Retirement's experienced specialist service team on plan design and participant engagement," said Brad Ferguson, vice president-institutions at SWBC. "Throughout this process, we have been continually impressed with communication from all levels of the firm, including sales, service, and the executive and conversion teams."

"At the forefront of these conversations is an understanding that every plan and every participant is unique, and our focus is creating a plan that works for Toray Group," added Gary Tankersley, head of sales and distribution, John Hancock Retirement. "We are thrilled to have them join John Hancock for servicing, and look forward to working with all of their participants on retirement planning and saving."

