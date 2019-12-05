John Hancock Travel Insurance Now Available Through TravelInsurance.com

TSX/NYSE/PSE: MFC SEHK: 945

BOSTON, Dec. 5, 2019 /PRNewswire/ - John Hancock Insurance Agency, Inc. is now distributing travel insurance through TravelInsurance.com, a popular travel insurance comparison website. TravelInsurance.com helps simplify travel insurance by providing consumers with an easy way to compare and buy policies online from top-rated providers.

"At John Hancock, we're committed to help make our customers' decisions easier and their lives better; and when it comes to travel insurance, it's important to be prepared for the unexpected mishaps that can arise. That's why we're thrilled to offer our travel insurance products through TravelInsurance.com," said Rob Iafrate, AVP, Travel Insurance. "Reaching customers through new aggregator partnerships that simplify the purchase experience is one way we plan to achieve growth in our travel insurance business and offer top-tier trip protection products and services."



John Hancock's coverage will be available on TravelInsurance.com in three tiers: Bronze, Silver and Gold, to match customers' needs and budgets. The policies offer trip cancellation, trip interruption, medical, accident, and baggage protection with extensive, worldwide 24-hour multilingual emergency services. The policies also come with a 14-day free look period after purchase.

"Travel insurance has become a must-have for a wide range of travel plans, from family visits over the holidays to dream European vacations," said Stan Sandberg, co-founder of TravelInsurance.com. "We are excited to add John Hancock's products to TravelInsurance.com, giving our customers access to a leading brand with a set of products that can meet our customers' needs."

Plans and products distributed by John Hancock Insurance Agency, Inc. are underwritten by Starr Indemnity & Liability Company. Learn more about John Hancock Travel insurance at www.johnhancocktravel.com.

About John Hancock Insurance Agency

John Hancock Insurance Agency is a distributor of travel insurance products underwritten by Starr Indemnity & Liability Company. John Hancock Insurance Agency is a subsidiary of Manulife.

About John Hancock and Manulife

John Hancock is a unit of Manulife Financial Corporation, a leading international financial services group that helps people make their decisions easier and lives better. We operate primarily as John Hancock in the United States, and Manulife globally, including Canada, Asia and Europe. We provide financial advice, insurance and wealth and asset management solutions for individuals, groups and institutions. Assets under management and administration by Manulife and its subsidiaries were over CAD$1.2 trillion (US$$881 billion) as of September 30, 2019. Manulife Financial Corporation trades as MFC on the TSX, NYSE, and PSE, and under 945 on the SEHK. Manulife can be found at manulife.com.

One of the largest life insurers in the United States, John Hancock supports approximately 10 million Americans with a broad range of financial products, including life insurance, annuities, investments, 401(k) plans and college savings plans. Additional information about John Hancock may be found at johnhancock.com.

About Starr

Starr Insurance Companies (or Starr) is a marketing name for the operating insurance and travel assistance companies and subsidiaries of Starr International Company, Inc. and for the investment business of C.V. Starr & Co., Inc. and its subsidiaries. Starr is a leading insurance and investment organization with a presence on six continents; through its operating insurance companies, Starr provides property, casualty, and accident and health insurance products as well as a range of specialty coverages including aviation, marine, energy and excess casualty insurance. Starr's insurance company subsidiaries domiciled in the U.S., Bermuda, China, Hong Kong, Singapore and U.K. each have an A.M. Best rating of "A" (Excellent). Starr's Lloyd's syndicate has a Standard & Poor's rating of "A+" (Strong).

About TravelInsurance.com

TravelInsurance.com helps simplify the complicated world of travel insurance by providing consumers with the easiest way to compare and buy trip insurance coverage online. A member company of the U.S. Travel Insurance Association, owned and operated by DigiVentures Holdings, LLC, a licensed agency that works with some of the largest travel insurers in the industry. Purchases can be made directly through the website, with policies sent via email within minutes.

