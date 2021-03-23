John Hancock Vitality Members to Receive Rewards for COVID-19 Vaccination

Life Insurance Customers in the John Hancock Vitality Program Will Be Awarded "Vitality Points" for Receiving a COVID-19 Vaccine

BOSTON, March 23, 2021 /PRNewswire/ - Today, John Hancock , the US division of Toronto-based Manulife (NYSE: MFC), announced life insurance customers participating in the John Hancock Vitality Program will be awarded 400 Vitality Points for COVID-19 vaccination. Vitality combines the financial protection of life insurance with a technology-enabled program that offers education, support, incentives, and rewards designed to help customers live longer, healthier lives.

Beginning this spring, Vitality program members will have the opportunity to earn 400 program reward points when they share proof of their COVID-19 vaccination. Vitality Points accumulate and drive a range of discounts and benefits, including premium savings, travel and retail discounts, and savings on healthy food and wearable fitness devices. Points are earned for a broad spectrum of everyday activities, including physical activity, eating well and getting good sleep.

"Through programs like John Hancock Vitality and John Hancock Aspire , we're committed to supporting our customers in proactively managing their health – something that has become even more important for many since the onset of the pandemic last year," said Lindsay Hanson, Head of Partnerships and Innovation at John Hancock Insurance. "We believe motivating individuals to receive a COVID-19 vaccination is directly in line with our goal of helping our customers live longer, healthier lives."

To support and improve global COVID-19 vaccine acceptance, this new point-earning activity will include a series of communications and prompts to inform and motivate Vitality program members in an effort to create a shared understanding of the importance of the vaccine in promoting and protecting health during the pandemic and beyond.

Learn more about the John Hancock Vitality Program here .

