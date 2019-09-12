John Hancock Wholesalers Once Again Recognized as Top Providers of Defined Contribution Services by Retirement Plan Advisors in NAPA List

Fifteen John Hancock Wholesalers Named to Top 100 Wingmen; Most of Any Firm

BOSTON, Sept. 12, 2019 /PRNewswire/ - Fifteen wholesalers, from John Hancock's retirement business, and John Hancock Investment Management's defined contribution investment only business, were named among the Top 100 Wingmen, an annual list of top wholesalers compiled by the National Association of Plan Advisors (NAPA). More John Hancock wholesalers were named to the Top 100 list this year than from any other firm and six John Hancock wholesalers were ranked in the Top 10 in their respective categories.

The Top 100 Wingmen list identifies wholesalers who have been influential in helping to build, manage and grow an advisor's practice. The finalists for the 2019 list of Top 100 Defined Contribution (DC) Wholesalers were selected based on votes cast by several thousand leading retirement plan advisors nominated by NAPA Firm Partner record keepers and DCIOs.

Final vote tallies and selection of the top wholesalers is made by the NAPA Top Wholesaler Blue Ribbon Committee. According to NAPA, with an estimated 1,400 record keeping and DCIO external wholesalers working directly with advisors, the 2019 list represents the top 7 percent of the industry.

"As a firm that aims to make retirement plans work, we value the relationships we have with our advisors and find that our consultative approach drives the best results," said Gary Tankersley, Head of Sales and Distribution, John Hancock, US Retirement. "One of the biggest compliments an advisor can give a wholesaler is that they provide insight and are seen as a valuable partner and I am proud that so many of our wholesalers have earned spots on this respected list."

John Hancock Wholesalers Named to NAPA's 2019 Top 100 Wingmen List:

Derrick Amey, DCIO Aylmer Magill, DCIO Dennis Beaudet,* RK Brandon Radach, DCIO Bradford Boney,* RK John Robertson, RK Bruce Cobey, RK Edward Thurmond, RK Matt Deno, RK Scott Ward,* RK Ryan Fay,* DCIO Barbara Wilderman,* RK Howard Joelson, RK Dan Zibaitis,* RK Adam Johnson, RK





*Denotes the wholesaler ranked in the Top 10 in their respective categories

"Our team works every day to provide exceptional service," said Todd Cassler, Head of Institutional Sales at John Hancock Investment Management and Manulife Investment Management in the US & Europe. "This recognition demonstrates our commitment to offering differentiated solutions to retirement advisors and their plan sponsors. We're pleased that the efforts and aptitude of our wholesalers have been useful to helping advisors and consultants grow and maintain their business, while helping participants achieve a better retirement."

About John Hancock Investment Management

John Hancock has helped individuals and institutions build and protect wealth since 1862. Today, we're one of the strongest and most-recognized financial brands. John Hancock Investment Management, a company of Manulife Investment Management, serves investors globally through a unique multimanager approach: We search the world to find proven portfolio teams with specialized expertise for every strategy we offer, then we apply robust investment oversight to ensure they continue to meet our uncompromising standards and serve the best interests of our shareholders. Our approach to asset management has led to a diverse set of investments deeply rooted in investor needs, along with strong risk-adjusted returns across asset classes.

About Manulife Investment Management

Manulife Investment Management is the global wealth and asset management segment of Manulife Financial Corporation. We draw on more than 150 years of financial stewardship to partner with clients across our institutional, retail, and retirement businesses globally. Our specialist approach to money management includes the highly differentiated strategies of our fixed-income, specialized equity, multi-asset solutions, and private markets teams—along with access to specialized, unaffiliated asset managers from around the world through our multimanager model. Our personalized, data-driven approach to retirement is focused on delivering financial wellness in retirement plans of all sizes to help plan participants and members retire with dignity.

Headquartered in Toronto, we operate as Manulife Investment Management throughout the world, with the exception of the United States, where the retail and retirement businesses operate as John Hancock Investment Management and John Hancock, respectively; and in Asia and Canada, where the retirement business operates as Manulife. Manulife Investment Management had C$844 billion (USD $645 billion) in assets under management and administration as of June 30, 20191. Not all offerings available in all jurisdictions. For additional information, please visit our website at manulifeinvestmentmgt.com.

1.Source: MFC financials. Global Wealth and Asset Management AUMA at June 30, 2019 was C$844 billion and includes C$191 billion of assets managed on behalf of other segments and C$136 billion of assets under administration.

About NAPA

The National Association of Plan Advisors (NAPA), an affiliate organization of the American Retirement Association, was created by and for retirement plan advisors. Membership is also open to other retirement industry professionals who support the interests of plan advisors.

While the financial services industry is well represented in Washington by a number of trade associations that weigh in on issues affecting advisors, NAPA is the only advocacy group exclusively focused on the issues that matter to retirement plan advisors.

