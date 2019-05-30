John Hardy Announces Opening Of New Boutique In The Forum Shops At Caesars Palace

"Our arrival at The Forum Shops at Caesars advances the rapid and laser-focused commercial expansion that John Hardy has forged over the past two years, both domestically and globally. In addition to our Las Vegas boutique, we recently expanded to Western Europe with a pop-up in partnership with Galeries Lafayette in Paris, and also have launched in Korea through a partnership with Shinsegae International," says John Hardy Chairman Robert Hanson.

Similar to all John Hardy boutiques, the new 1,200 square foot location will immerse guests in the brand's rich heritage by presenting its handcrafted jewelry in an intimate, interactive gallery-like setting. John Hardy's Artisan in Residence Program will be situated at the front of the store, featuring a full artisan workbench with live demonstrations of the jewelry making process. Customers will be able to see the brand's signature Balinese techniques up close and learn about our ongoing commitment to 100% handmade production using sustainable materials.

The store will also debut a bespoke sonic kinetic sculpture created by artist Aaron Taylor Kuffner, reflecting the brand's ongoing commitment to innovative shopping experiences that steep all five senses in the myth and magic of Bali. Titled "Gamelatron Perhiasan Emas di Awan Hitam (Gamelatron Golden Jewels in a Black Cloud)," the sculpture unites Indonesia's thousand-year-old Gamelan ensemble music tradition with modern robotics to create an oasis of inspiration and tranquility – captivating visitors with original compositions written specifically for the boutique.

"Consumers are looking for meaningful and inspiring physical and narrative brand expressions more than ever before," explains Hanson. "With that in mind, we continue to evolve our distinct, immersive retail experiences in creative ways that bring the essence of John Hardy to life and forge deep consumer connections. We have also been committed to supporting artisan communities for over 40 years and are proud to continue to do so at our Las Vegas location through exciting new partnerships."

These progressive partnerships include the addition of Balinese homewares for the first time within a John Hardy boutique. A curated collection of one-of-a-kind Balinese artifacts and contemporary designs — including vases and bowls from Gaya Ceramics and heirloom-quality textiles from fair-trade business Threads of Life — will be available for purchase, further underscoring the brand's artisanal legacy and devotion to hospitality.

Additionally, the brand will collaborate with New York-based Guesst, an industry leading retail technology platform that connects brands with a variety of design artists, for the boutique's lounge furniture. Guesst's proprietary software adds a unique facet to the traditional John Hardy retail model by allowing clients to inquire about and purchase artisan partner goods directly in store via Guesst's point-of-sale interface.

Following its opening in The Forum Shops at Caesars, John Hardy will debut new boutiques at King of Prussia, premium outlet Sawgrass Mills, and a fourth Bali retail location in Seminyak in Fall 2019.

The John Hardy boutique is located near the Fortuna Terrace at The Forum Shops at Caesar's Palace - 3500 S Las Vegas Blvd, Las Vegas, NV 89109 and phone number is (702) 734-0304. Boutique hours are 10am-11pm Sunday through Thursday and 10am-12am Friday through Saturday.

ABOUT JOHN HARDY

Inspired by Bali and its time-honored jewelry-making traditions, Canadian artist John Hardy established an artisan collective in 1975 dedicated to creating one-of-a-kind jewelry and preserving the rich heritage of Bali. For over 40 years, our artisans have committed to making handcrafted jewelry with techniques passed down for generations, using vetted suppliers to ensure both diamonds and gemstones conform to our high ethical standards, as well as reclaimed silver and gold. Our passion for creating distinctive and meaningful jewelry is echoed by our dedication to building a sustainable future for our artisans and clients worldwide.

For additional information on John Hardy, please visit www.JohnHardy.com or follow us on Instagram (@johnhardyjewelry), Facebook (@johnhardyjewelry), and Twitter (@johnhardy).

ABOUT GUESST

Guesst (guesst.co) is the technology platform that powers the new retail model. Guesst makes it simple for brands to get their products into existing, well-established brick-and-mortar retail at a fraction of the cost, and with virtually none of the work. The Guesst software connects and streamlines partnerships between retailers, landlords and brands in all sectors of retail including fashion, apparel, electronics, jewelry, home goods, furniture, technology and more.

