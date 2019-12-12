John Hardy Takes Its Global Expansion Back To Its Roots

A modern complement to the workshop, the Seminyak boutique is an immersive community oasis, tucked away from the city's bustling streets. It welcomes guests with a dynamic entryway, where cascading water symbolizing purification offers a cool, quiet respite and introduces guests to the sense of Balinese spirituality and community that infuses the space. Specifically, a traditional sanggah temple provides a place of offering and ceremony, and a bale kulkul , a traditional sounding bell, is used to gather visitors and drive action. Handmade Balinese brick and bamboo shingles, crafted in local villages using traditional techniques, underscore the John Hardy ethos and the brand's deep reverence for the island's natural elements and architectural nuances.

"John Hardy is a brand full of history, steeped in artistry," explains John Hardy CEO Kareem Gahed. "The Seminyak concept boutique allows us to tell that story in an innovative, immersive way; its oasis-like nature invites both tourists and locals to experience the palpable heart and soul of the brand: Bali."

As they step into the 4,800 sq2 boutique's sprawling entry brought to life in collaboration with Wield Creative, visitors are greeted with cool towels scented with Sari, a bespoke floral fragrance inspired by Balinese offerings, and a refreshing welcome drink that recalls the cleansing purified water used in the island's blessing ceremonies. The building's airy design, arranged as a communal gathering space, further activates all five senses and invites guests to interact with a curated selection of handcrafted John Hardy jewelry, brand artifacts, and purchasable local artisan goods — ranging from textiles to ceramics to incense — that further bring Balinese culture to life.

Similar to all John Hardy boutiques, the Seminyak boutique celebrates artisanal techniques, evolving the model by introducing an exhibition space dedicated to emerging artists who interpret tradition in innovative ways. The store's first installation includes an oversized, woven coconut-leaf sculpture by Make a Scene, a team of designers and expert weavers from Mengwi, that takes the storied craft to daring proportions. An additional installation is a Gamelatron, a bespoke sonic kinetic sculpture created by conceptual artist Aaron Taylor Kauffman, which transforms a thousand-year-old tradition Gamelan ensemble music tradition from Indonesia into a viscerally powerful, immersive experience that presents time-honored music in an exciting new format.

The boutique will also showcase John Hardy's own master artisans as they engage in the brand's signature chain-weaving process. Visitors are encouraged to join them and personally experience the meditative practice by adding a link to the table's ever-evolving chain sculpture. Additionally, they can take a piece of John Hardy heritage with them in the form of a complimentary adjustable bracelet featuring a single link of the brand's Classic Chain interwoven by thread, symbolizing community and connection. The boutique will also host workshops, seminars, and immersive experiences designed to more deeply introduce visitors to the rich creative traditions and diversity of Bali. Clients can also sign-up for the John Hardy Master Class, an intimate opportunity to work hands-on and create a custom piece of jewelry.

"Since day one, our main values at John Hardy have centered around artisanship, sustainability, and community," affirms Gahed. "That community most importantly includes our clients. We constantly strive to engage them in every way — especially by creating rich, meaningful physical spaces to explore. The Seminyak concept boutique is truly a special expression of the brand. Each interactive element, from immersive event experiences to bespoke traditions of hospitality, further deepens and builds our story."

These elements include a full-service food and beverage concept that takes cues from the Workshop's 30-year-old "Long Table Lunch" tradition, which comprises serving daily lunch to the workshop's 750 artisans, employees, and visiting guests. The Seminyak boutique's own daily lunch offers guests an evolving menu created in collaboration with Locavore — a renowned local restaurant — highlighting the farmers, fishers, and slow food artisans of Indonesia, as well as the unique seasonality of local produce. The all-day kitchen menu offers sharing plates, while the Jamu Bar mixes a variety of cocktails inspired by traditional Indonesian herbal elixirs, including a daily sunset cocktail served in the garden, behind the temple gates.

The John Hardy Seminyak boutique is located near the W Hotel on Petitenget [Jl. Raya Petitenget, Kerobokan Kelod, Kuta Utara, Bali] and phone number is +62 361 9344 244.

The Boutique and Jamu Bar are open from 10 am – 10 pm.

All Day Dining is available from 11 am – 9 pm, while the Long Table Lunch is only available for a limited time from 1 pm – 3pm.

ABOUT JOHN HARDY

Inspired by Bali and its time-honored jewelry-making traditions, Canadian artist John Hardy established an artisan collective in 1975, dedicated to creating one-of-a-kind jewelry and preserving the rich heritage of Bali. For over 40 years, our artisans have committed to making handcrafted jewelry with techniques passed down for generations, using vetted suppliers to ensure both diamonds and gemstones conform to our high ethical standards, as well as reclaimed silver and gold. Our passion for creating distinctive and meaningful jewelry is echoed by our dedication to building a sustainable future for our artisans and clients worldwide.

For additional information on John Hardy, please visit www.JohnHardy.com

