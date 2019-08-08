John Heidenreich Joins Data Conversion Laboratory as Sales Director to Focus on Data Solutions for Financial Services Market

FRESH MEADOWS, N.Y., Aug. 8, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Data Conversion Laboratory (DCL), an industry leader in structured data and content transformations, today announces that John Heidenreich has joined its team as Sales Director for the financial services market. John has extensive experience in digital process automation and applying artificial intelligence and machine learning to drive business transformations, and will focus on creating value for clients by solving complex data and content structure problems.

John started his career as a research scientist at IBM and led the team that transferred copper chip technology from IBM Research to manufacturing. This technology became the standard for chip wiring across the entire semiconductor industry. Over the past 14 years, John has worked in the technology industry driving sales for enterprise applications and services. He has considerable experience in financial services and insurance, as well in the healthcare and software industries.

"Financial markets have a particularly intense challenge today to be compliant with ever-changing regulations and evolving standards of data and document retention, not to mention the sheer volume of data and documents that these organizations must track," explains Mark Gross, President at DCL. "John deeply understands the data issues for this market and has a history of monetizing innovation for data-intensive organizations."

John is based in the New York City area and has a PhD in Chemistry from the University of California San Diego, and has eight patents to his name.

DCL is an active member of industry organizations that support the management and effective interchange of data and content. Click here to learn more about content solutions that serve a wide spectrum of industries.

About Data Conversion Laboratory

Data Conversion Laboratory (DCL) provides data and content transformation services and solutions. Using the latest innovations in artificial intelligence, including machine learning and natural language processing, DCL helps businesses organize and structure data and content for modern technologies and platforms. With expertise across many industries including publishing, life sciences, government, manufacturing, technology and professional organizations, DCL uses its advanced technology and U.S.-based project management teams to solve the most complex conversion challenges securely, accurately and on time. Founded in 1981, DCL was named one of EContent's Top 100 Companies in the Digital Content Industry.

