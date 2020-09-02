John Hubbard, Ph.D., Joins Science 37® Board of Directors

Dr. Hubbard brings more than three decades of experience across multiple senior executive roles with the industry's foremost organizations. Most recently, he was President and Chief Executive Officer at Bioclinica, a leading medical imaging and technology-enabled clinical services provider. During Dr. Hubbard's tenure, the company completed four strategic acquisitions that strengthened and broadened its capabilities to support clinical development. Bioclinica doubled in size and expanded its customer base to include the top 100 pharmaceutical companies and the top 10 contract research organizations. Prior to Bioclinica, Dr. Hubbard was Senior Vice President and Worldwide Head of Development Operations at Pfizer. Earlier in his career, Dr. Hubbard helped fuel exponential growth for ICON plc as its Group President of the Global Clinical Research Service Division.

"We're pleased to have John join the Board of Directors," said Robert C. Faulkner, chairman of the Science 37 Board of Directors. "With more than 30 years of leadership experience in the biopharmaceutical and pharma services industries, John brings tremendous insight and strategic direction to enable Science 37's growth. His experience in building organizations and capitalizing on market potential is especially valuable as we look to make virtual trials the new reality for sponsors and patients."

"John joins the Science 37 Board of Directors at a perfect time," said David Coman, Chief Executive Officer of Science 37. "As we continue to accelerate our growth, John's experience with companies on a similar trajectory will bring extraordinary value and guidance. We look forward to leveraging his expertise going forward."

Dr. Hubbard commented, "I am delighted to be joining the Science 37 Board of Directors during this critical time in biopharmaceutical development. Now, more than ever we need to apply innovation, cutting-edge technology and telemedicine principles to accelerate biopharmaceutical product development. Finding a safe and effective vaccine to treat COVID-19 has been a catalyst for our industry to re-think the drug development paradigm. The philosophy, operations, and technology of Science 37 embrace this new approach and I look forward to working with Rob, David, and our Board of Directors as we grow Science 37 and help to provide patients better access to new cutting-edge therapies."

Dr. Hubbard is currently a Board Member of Advarra and Agile Therapeutics, Chairman of Signant Health, and was a founding member of the Board of Directors of TransCelerate Biopharma Inc., a leading biopharma industry consortium. Dr. Hubbard holds a Bachelor's of Science from the University of Santa Clara, a Ph.D. from the University of Tennessee, and was a NIH Postdoctoral Fellow at the University of Texas Health Sciences Center at San Antonio.

About Science 37

Science 37 is making the promise of virtual trials the new reality. By engaging with patients from the comfort of their own home, we provide access to patients who can never be reached by traditional site-based models. We have proven to enroll faster, retain patients at a higher rate, and reach a more representative population. Science 37 has conducted more decentralized, interventional trials than any other company, using an expansive network of telemedicine investigators and home-health nurses, who are supported by the industry's most comprehensive, fully integrated, decentralized clinical trial platform. Learn more at Science 37 , and follow Science 37 on Twitter , LinkedIn , and Facebook .

SOURCE Science 37

Related Links

http://www.science37.com

