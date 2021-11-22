John Hunt Joins GemmaCert as Director of Sales for North America

John has experience executing go-to-market strategies, building, and managing sales teams, and developing distribution partnerships. He holds a degree in Business Management from Towson University in Baltimore, Maryland. Commenting on the appointment, John said, "I'm thrilled to join GemmaCert at this critical time. The company is poised for strong growth targeting the fast-growing potency testing segment driven by greater awareness for the need to conduct in-house testing. GemmaCert's solutions will always be useful for testing performed by cultivators and even law enforcement groups."

Avi Rosenbaum, GemmaCert's Director of Global Sales, added, "We're excited to have John join our senior team during a period of significant growth and innovation here at GemmaCert. John's expertise in sales execution will help us improve our value proposition to our customers helping them build competitive advantages by adopting in-house and field-testing solutions based on our technology."

About GemmaCert

GemmaCert (www.gemmacert.com), founded in 2015, in collaboration with the Hebrew University of Jerusalem to develop field-testing solutions, based on its patented Near Infrared Spectroscopy solution, to serve the burgeoning regulated cannabis industry. The company's flagship cannabis potency analyzer, the GemmaCert PRO, is used daily by industry professionals in some 50 countries worldwide conducting millions of potency scans to support breeding and cultivation, quality management, product research and development, and profitable business decision-making.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1693997/GemmaCert_John_Hunt.jpg

Company Contact:

Hila Keinan

[email protected]

SOURCE GemmaCert

Related Links

https://gemmacert.com

