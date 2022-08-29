John (Jack) Collins is recognized by Continental Who's Who

SALYERSVILLE, Ky., Aug. 29, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- John (Jack) Collins is being recognized by Continental Who's Who as a Trusted Attorney for his esteemed career in law and in acknowledgment of his work at The Law Office of John (Jack) Collins.

With nearly 45 years of experience, Mr. Collins has dedicated his career to practicing Law in Eastern Kentucky. Before starting his decades-long career, Mr. Collins attended Northern Kentucky University, graduating with his Bachelor of Science degree in 1974. He then studied at the University of Kentucky, graduating with his J.D. degree in 1977.

Mr. Collins has been practicing law for 44 years in Eastern Kentucky. He is admitted to the Kentucky Bar, U.S. District Court, Eastern District of Kentucky, Western District of Kentucky, and the U.S. Court of Appeals, Sixth Circuit. He currently practices at his own private firm, The Law Office of John (Jack) Collins. In his line of work, Mr. Collins works with his clients on cases involving Personal Injury, Worker's Compensation, Social Security, Civil Litigation, and Mineral Law which includes coal, oil, and gas.

His specialty is Personal Injury Law. Clients come to him with cases for motor vehicle accidents, intentional acts, defective products, hazardous worksites, worker's compensation, and social security disability cases. He attributes his success to his ability to communicate with people, not just as a lawyer but also as a friend.

Involved with his community outside of work, Mr. Collins was a critical member involved in establishing the Magoffin County High School football team. He was also a leader behind a local election, which resulted in the approval of alcohol sales in Magoffin County, KY.

Mr. Collins was elected to the office of Magoffin County Attorney in 1990. He has been recognized as a Top Attorney of North America by Who's Who PR in 2021.

His professional affiliations include the Kentucky Bar Association, the Kentucky Justice Association, and the American Association for Justice.

On a personal note, Mr. Collins enjoys spending time with his children: his daughter Kellie Collins, who is a Partner in Golden Law Office in Lexington, KY, and his son Alex Collins, who is a Quality Control Senior Manager for Novartis Gene Therapies and his grandchildren Charlie and Henry and step-grandchildren Nellie and Decim.

He would like to dedicate this honorable recognition with special thanks to his Mentor, Joe Savage.

Contact:

Katherine Green

516-825-5634

[email protected]whoswho.com

SOURCE Continental Who's Who