John J.D. Mattera Scholarship for Tech Entrepreneurs Empowers Next Generation of Innovative Business Leaders

BOCA RATON, Fla., June 20, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The John JD Mattera Scholarship for Tech Entrepreneurs has been announced, offering a one-time award of $1,000 to a deserving undergraduate or high school student with a passion for technology and innovation. The scholarship is designed to support and inspire the next generation of tech-savvy business leaders who will revolutionize the industry with their innovative ideas.

The scholarship, established by John JD Mattera, a respected figure in the fintech and investment industries, is open to current business or tech undergraduate students enrolled at an accredited university in the United States, or high school students who have received acceptance to attend a university within the United States with the intention of pursuing a business or tech degree.

To apply for this prestigious scholarship, applicants must submit an original essay of no more than 1000 words addressing the following thought-provoking question: "Identify a global industry that is primed for significant transformation and discuss how an innovative tech business idea could revolutionize the way it operates."

The scholarship winner will be chosen based on their ability to think critically and creatively about the future of industry and technology. Factors such as market feasibility, scalability, and the potential social, economic, and environmental impacts of the proposed business idea will also be considered.

The deadline to apply for the scholarship is November 15, 2023. The winner will be announced on December 15, 2023.

"As part of my commitment to supporting the next generation of innovators, I am thrilled to announce the John JD Mattera Scholarship for Tech Entrepreneurs," said JD Mattera. "Through this scholarship, I hope to help students achieve their dreams and positively impact their fields. I am excited to see the innovative ideas that the applicants will come up with and look forward to selecting the winner."

The John JD Mattera Scholarship for Tech Entrepreneurs is an excellent opportunity for undergraduate and high school students with a passion for technology and innovation to showcase their skills and creativity. The scholarship offers financial assistance and recognition to those who have the potential to revolutionize the industry with their innovative ideas. To apply for the scholarship and for more information, visit https://johnmatterascholarship.com/john-mattera-scholarship/.

