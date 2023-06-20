John J.D. Mattera Scholarship for Tech Entrepreneurs Empowers Next Generation of Innovative Business Leaders

News provided by

John Mattera Scholarship

20 Jun, 2023, 15:01 ET

BOCA RATON, Fla., June 20, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The John JD Mattera Scholarship for Tech Entrepreneurs has been announced, offering a one-time award of $1,000 to a deserving undergraduate or high school student with a passion for technology and innovation. The scholarship is designed to support and inspire the next generation of tech-savvy business leaders who will revolutionize the industry with their innovative ideas.

The scholarship, established by John JD Mattera, a respected figure in the fintech and investment industries, is open to current business or tech undergraduate students enrolled at an accredited university in the United States, or high school students who have received acceptance to attend a university within the United States with the intention of pursuing a business or tech degree.

To apply for this prestigious scholarship, applicants must submit an original essay of no more than 1000 words addressing the following thought-provoking question: "Identify a global industry that is primed for significant transformation and discuss how an innovative tech business idea could revolutionize the way it operates."

The scholarship winner will be chosen based on their ability to think critically and creatively about the future of industry and technology. Factors such as market feasibility, scalability, and the potential social, economic, and environmental impacts of the proposed business idea will also be considered.

The deadline to apply for the scholarship is November 15, 2023. The winner will be announced on December 15, 2023.

"As part of my commitment to supporting the next generation of innovators, I am thrilled to announce the John JD Mattera Scholarship for Tech Entrepreneurs," said JD Mattera. "Through this scholarship, I hope to help students achieve their dreams and positively impact their fields. I am excited to see the innovative ideas that the applicants will come up with and look forward to selecting the winner."

The John JD Mattera Scholarship for Tech Entrepreneurs is an excellent opportunity for undergraduate and high school students with a passion for technology and innovation to showcase their skills and creativity. The scholarship offers financial assistance and recognition to those who have the potential to revolutionize the industry with their innovative ideas. To apply for the scholarship and for more information, visit https://johnmatterascholarship.com/john-mattera-scholarship/.

Website: https://johnmatterascholarship.com

SOURCE John Mattera Scholarship

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.