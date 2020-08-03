John K. Maesaka, M.D. is recognized by Continental Who's Who

NEW YORK, Aug. 3, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- John K. Maesaka, M.D., is being recognized by Continental Who's Who as a Top Nephrologist for his dedication to research in the field of Medicine in acknowledgment for his professional excellence with Langone Health.

As a seasoned and distinguished board-certified Nephrologist, Dr. Maesaka has been committed to the field of medicine as long as he can remember. He attributes his passion and success to the field to his role models and teachers at all levels of his education. His pursuit of nephrology was the perfect fit for encompassing different organs and it provided him with the opportunity to translate research into clinical treatments to help people. His research on Nephrological issues especially concerning his paradigm shifting work on Hyponatremia, which is based on firm science and translating his research into improving clinical outcomes. As a respected voice in these matters, he has published many research articles, chapter and reviews.



In his current capacity, Dr. Maesaka offers his vast repertoire of expertise within NYU Langone Health. He sees patients with a variety of kidney diseases but has a special interest in treating people with diabetes, hypertension, chronic kidney disease, acute kidney injury, kidney stones, and all forms of electrolyte disturbances. Committed to exceptional patient care, he utilizes all resources to help his patients address their individual concerns, and effectively communicate treatment options.



Dr. Maesaka's acclaimed career began in 1961 after he graduated from Boston University with his Medical Degree. Following graduation, Dr. Maesaka went on to complete his residency at Washington University in St. Louis - Barnes-Jewish Hospital, of Internal Medicine, in 1963. He continued on with his training and completed an additional residency at Mount Sinai Medical Center in New York, for Internal Medicine, in 1967 and then a three-year Fellowship in Nephrology that was devoted almost entirely to a Renal Physiology Laboratory. He is board certified by the American Board of Internal Medicine in Nephrology and Internal Medicine.



To those engaged in the education to move forward in the field of Nephrology, Dr. Maesaka wants you to remember to find your passion, do what you love, work hard, know your subjects well and remain persistent. Having fantastic role models are always a plus.



In memoriam of his mentor, Dr. Maesaka dedicates his success and this honorable recognition to his mentor Marvin Levitt, MD, Chief of Nephrology at Mt Sinai Medical Center.



