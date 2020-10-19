John K. Maesaka, M.D. is recognized by Continental Who's Who

NEW YORK, Oct. 19, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- John K. Maesaka, M.D., is being recognized by Continental Who's Who as a Top Nephrologist for his dedication to research in the field of Medicine and for his professional excellence with Langone Health.

John Maesaka

As a seasoned and distinguished board-certified Nephrologist, Dr. Maesaka has been committed to the field of medicine for as long as he can remember. He attributes his passion for medicine and successes in the field, to his role models and teachers at all levels of his education. His pursuit of nephrology was the perfect fit for encompassing different organs and it provided him with the opportunity to translate research into clinical treatments to help people. His research on Nephrological issues especially concerning his paradigm-shifting work on the clinical approach to Hyponatremia are highlighted by demonstrating a high prevalence of dehydrated patients with cerebral/renal salt wasting which is regarded as being rare and misdiagnosed as having the syndrome of inappropriate secretion of antidiuretic hormone where there is too much water in their body and are treated by being fluid restricted. Fluid restricting dehydrated patients with cerebral/ renal salt wasting may be contributing to the increase in morbidity and mortality associated with hyponatremia. Dr. Maesaka just identified the protein that causes cerebral/renal salt wasting which can serve as a diagnostic test to readily identify salt wasting patients on first encounter to select the proper therapy for these patients and improve clinical outcomes. The same protein was demonstrated in the blood of patients with Alzheimer's disease which introduces a new syndrome of cerebral/renal salt wasting in Alzheimer's. As a respected voice in these matters, he has published many research articles, chapters, and reviews.

In his current capacity, Dr. Maesaka offers his vast repertoire of expertise within NYU Langone Health. He sees patients with a variety of kidney diseases but has a special interest in treating people with diabetes, hypertension, chronic kidney disease, acute kidney injury, kidney stones, and all forms of electrolyte disturbances. Committed to exceptional patient care, he utilizes all resources to help his patients address their individual concerns, and effectively communicate treatment options.

Dr. Maesaka's acclaimed career began in 1961 after he graduated from Boston University with his Medical Degree. Following graduation, Dr. Maesaka went on to complete his residency in internal medicine at Washington University in St. Louis - Barnes-Jewish Hospital in 1963. He continued on with his training and completed an additional residency in internal medicine at Mount Sinai Medical Center in New York in 1967 and then a three-year Fellowship in Nephrology that was devoted almost entirely to a Renal Physiology Laboratory. He is board certified by the American Board of Internal Medicine in Nephrology and Internal Medicine.

To those engaged in the education to move forward in the field of Nephrology, Dr. Maesaka wants you to remember to find your passion, do what you love, work hard, know your subjects well and remain persistent. Having fantastic role models is always a plus.

In memoriam of his mentor, Dr. Maesaka dedicates his success and this honorable recognition to his mentor Marvin Levitt, MD, Chief of Nephrology at Mt Sinai Medical Center.

