John K. Malysa Joins Pembrook Capital Management as Managing Director

Veteran Pro With 25 Years of CRE Credit Experience to Head Underwriting, Oversee Asset Management, Join Pembrook's Investment Committee

NEW YORK, July 6, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Pembrook Capital Management LLC ("Pembrook"), one of the nation's leading bridge lenders for market rate, workforce and affordable multifamily rental housing, has appointed John K. Malysa as a managing director of the firm. Mr. Malysa, a veteran commercial real estate credit risk professional with over 25 years of multi-faceted industry experience, will focus on and underwriting, oversee asset management, and serve as a member of Pembrook's Investment Committee.

John Malysa, Pembrook Capital Management

"We're pleased to welcome John to the team, where his extensive and varied real estate credit experience will support our efforts to expand the leading multifamily bridge lending program we've built at Pembrook," said Stuart Boesky, Pembrook's CEO. "As a balance sheet lender, our focus has always been on originating and completing high quality, performing loans that help us continue our long record of strong risk-adjusted performance, and we believe John will be an immediate contributor to our business."

Most recently, Mr. Malysa served as Managing Director/Chief Credit Officer for Macquarie Infrastructure and Real Assets' ("MIRA") Private Credit Real Estate Debt Investment platform, where he also sat on the Investment Committee. In this role, he established and built from the ground up the MIRA Private Credit Real Estate Debt platform, creating policies and procedures with respect to originating, underwriting, lending and asset managing floating rate, and value add bridge loans, managing credit risk of investments, investing and pricing capital, and originating, underwriting and asset managing all loans.

At CIBC World Markets, Mr. Malysa was a Managing Director and Head of CMBS Securitization and Distribution, member of the US Real Estate Finance Management Committee, and Chair of the CMBS Credit Committee. During his tenure at CIBC, Mr. Malysa completed 20 securitizations totaling approximately $3.5B, and representing in excess of 250 loans across all property types and geographic regions.

Previously, Mr. Malysa held senior roles at CWCapital Investments, Deutsche Bank Securities Inc., and FitchRatings.

Mr. Malysa earned a B.A. in Economics from Columbia College, Columbia University and an M.B.A. from the Graduate School of Business, Columbia University.

Pembrook is an investment manager that provides financing throughout the capital structure for the development, rehabilitation, and preservation of multifamily housing, and certain other commercial real estate properties. The firm has originated or participated in investments totaling approximately $1.6 billion since it began investing in 2007.

About Pembrook Capital Management, LLC

Founded in 2006 by Stuart J. Boesky, Pembrook Capital Management invests in a variety of commercial real estate with a core emphasis on impact investing and affordable housing across the country. The firm's strategy involves commercial real estate debt, including first mortgages, mezzanine, bridge loans, note financings, and preferred equity. Since its launch, Pembrook originated or participated in investments totaling over $1.5 billion and has invested approximately $700 million into affordable/workforce multifamily rental housing, equating to over 12,000 units housing an estimated 31,000 tenants, 70% of which were located in predominantly minority neighborhoods. Please visit http://www.pembrookgroup.com.

Media Contact

Great Ink Communications, (212) 741-2977

Tom Nolan ([email protected])

Eric Waters ([email protected])

SOURCE Pembrook