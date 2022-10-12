John Kent Kidwell, Esq., is recognized by Continental Who's Who

FAIRFAX, Va., Oct. 12, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- John Kent Kidwell, Esq., is being recognized by Continental Who's Who as a Distinguished Attorney and Financial Planner in the Legal Services field, acknowledging his private practice achievements with The Law Offices of Kidwell & Kent.

With 17 years of experience in practicing law, Mr. Kidwell is the Owner and Managing Partner of The Law Offices of Kidwell & Kent, with offices in Fairfax, VA, and Rockville, MD. He specializes in handling wills, trusts, estate planning, real estate, and business planning. He also owns and operates an in-firm commercial and residential real estate title company, Old Dominion Title Services, Inc. In addition, Mr. Kidwell is a financial planner with five years of experience. He holds Life Health and Annuities, Series 7, and Series 66 Securities licenses to provide his clients with individual and business financial planning services. He has also written several books designed to help families achieve their financial and legal goals.

The Law Offices of Kidwell & Kent is a long-standing family-owned law firm that offers a broad array of legal services to advance and protect the interests of its clients. As an attorney and financial planner, Mr. Kidwell and his firm strive to serve clients with the utmost professionalism and integrity—targeting positive results and maximum cost-efficiency. Equally important, they are committed to helping each client with genuine care, respect, and compassion.

In pursuit of a legal career, Mr. Kidwell did his pre-law study at Mary Washington College in Fredericksburg, VA, where he earned a Bachelor of Arts in Political Science in 2002. There, he played varsity basketball in college for four years, served as the team captain, and made the Athletic Honor Roll. He completed his Juris Doctorate at George Mason University School of Law in Fairfax, VA, in 2005.

Among his professional achievements, Mr. Kidwell partnered with Long and Foster Realtors in 2010 to develop a subsidiary, Platinum Group Services. Their mission was to lay the legal framework for a multi-state short sale prosecution apparatus that pioneered the successful negotiation of real estate short sales across the country. Their work saved thousands of families from foreclosure.

Mr. Kidwell is a member of the Virginia State Bar, the administrative agency of the Supreme Court of Virginia. He is also a member of the Fairfax Bar Association, the Virginia Trial Lawyers Association, and the American Bar Association, to name a few.

An award-winning attorney, Mr. Kidwell has been peer-nominated and honored to be named a Top Attorney in North America. Additionally, he has been named a Top Estate Planning Attorney in Virginia, listed among the Top 3% of Attorneys in the Nation, and inducted into Trial Masters, an elite network of trial attorneys who have an excellent record of taking their clients cases to court and litigating them when necessary. In 2018, the American Institute of Family Lawyers named The Law Offices of Kidwell & Kent as one of the 10 Best Law Firms in Virginia.

