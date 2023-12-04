John Kerry and Tim Ryan Connect at COP28 in Dubai

News provided by

Zoetic Global

04 Dec, 2023, 09:00 ET

DUBAI, UAE, Dec. 4, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Tim Ryan, Chief Global Business Development Officer of Zoetic Global and Former U.S Congressman, connected with United States Special Presidential Envoy for Climate John Kerry at COP28 in Dubai this week. Their discussion centered around Zoetic's dedication to forging global partnerships and advancing innovative technology to support Secretary Kerry's multilateral goals.

Continue Reading
John Kerry (Right) and Tim Ryan (Left) Connect at COP28 in Dubai
John Kerry (Right) and Tim Ryan (Left) Connect at COP28 in Dubai

As a leading U.S.-based climate impact company, Zoetic Global facilitates carbon reduction solutions for international businesses and governments. By increasing sustainability and implementing robust carbon reduction measures, Zoetic Global aids in the achievement of net zero carbon goals, while also addressing water and energy resiliency.

"It was great to catch up with John Kerry today to discuss the significance of Zoetic's high-quality, premium carbon credits. Our technology provides substantial reductions on cooling costs and the opportunity to earn valuable carbon credits through precise energy savings and emissions reduction data gathered by Zoetic's HVAC system sensors," said Tim Ryan.

"As the world continues to pursue multilateral agreements to bend the curve on carbon, Zoetic is partnering with global investors to introduce technologies that prevent and reduce carbon emissions,  especially in countries with high levels of carbon emissions," said Executive Chairman Jerome Ringo.

"The Zoetic Global team is proud to be at COP28 and to support the Global Cooling Pledge, which  represents a significant step towards minimizing carbon emissions that result from increased air conditioning use due to global warming. Stay tuned for exciting partnership announcements from Zoetic Global during COP28. We are determined to make a positive impact in the fight against climate change," said Zoetic Global CEO Avery Hong.

To arrange meetings at COP28, contact Mike Peters at [email protected] or Ashleigh Jacubec at [email protected] 

To arrange media interviews at COP28, contact Charlotte Luer at [email protected]

About Zoetic Global

ZOETIC means "Of or Pertaining to Life." It speaks to the focus of its co-founders, Jerome Ringo, and Avery Hong, on bringing impactful solutions to the areas of greatest need. This entails technologies that are innovative, impactful, immediate, and investable. Zoetic is focused on the inclusion of areas of the world disproportionately impacted by climate change.

Media Contact:
Charlotte Luer
+1.239.404.6785
[email protected]

Photo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2291382/John_Kerry_Tim_Ryan_COP28.jpg

SOURCE Zoetic Global

Also from this source

Zoetic Global Supports Global Cooling Pledge at UN Climate Summit COP28

Zoetic Global Supports Global Cooling Pledge at UN Climate Summit COP28

Zoetic Global announced today its full endorsement of the Global Cooling Pledge, which will be revealed at the United Nations Climate Summit COP28 to ...

Zoetic Global Takes the Lead in Compliance with New York's Local Law 97

Zoetic Global has announced an ambitious plan to ensure compliance with New York's new Local Law 97 (LL97), which mandates that most buildings over...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

Computer & Electronics

Image1

New Products & Services

Image1

Corporate Social Responsibility

Image1

Environmental Issues

News Releases in Similar Topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.