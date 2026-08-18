John Kim Turns $0.80 Ticket Into $42,700 Mini Phil's Thrill Win at Americas Cardroom

The Chicago player advanced through Survivor Flips before topping the August 9 event.

SAN JOSE, Costa Rica, Aug. 18, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Chicago poker player John Kim converted an $0.80 Venom Vault prize into the largest poker score of his career, advancing through Survivor Flips to earn a $2,650 Mini Phil's Thrill entry before winning $42,700 at Americas Cardroom.

Playing as DotardEatLysol, Kim finished first in the August 9 tournament, which drew 61 entries and generated a $152,500 prize pool. Seven places were paid.

Americas Cardroom

Kim, a 47-year-old sales consultant from Chicago, has played poker for more than two decades and joined Americas Cardroom in 2021. His previous best online score was about $1,400 in a $21 Hyper.

His route began with the Venom Vault, which can award Venom Survivor Flip Step tickets ranging from $0.80 to $350. Kim received a ticket at the bottom of that range and progressed through the fast, eight-seat all-in Sit & Go format until he held the $2,650 tournament ticket.

Near the money bubble, Kim held pocket aces with approximately 680,000 chips. He called a short stack's all-in, then called again after the player to his left shoved roughly 700,000 with pocket sixes. The aces held and Kim climbed to approximately 1.5 million chips.

Kim entered seven-handed play with the chip lead and completed the run at a final table that included players he had followed as a poker fan. He plans to use the winnings to restore transportation, secure a home of his own and care for his three dogs.

Players can watch the complete final table replay and review Venom Vault details before the promotion ends Sunday, August 30.

About Americas Cardroom

Americas Cardroom is one of the world's leading online poker destinations, serving players since 2001. Known for major tournament series, innovative promotions, and a commitment to the poker community, the company is celebrating its 25th anniversary in 2026 while continuing to expand its tournament offerings and deliver world-class online poker experiences to players across the globe.

Media Contact:

Adam Neal

Americas Cardroom Pros Manager

Email: [email protected]

Phone: +44 7845 582487

SOURCE Americas Cardroom