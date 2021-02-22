John Krumheuer Appointed President of Spireon's Transportation Group

"John's extensive knowledge of day-to-day fleet and trailer operations and wealth of experience problem solving on behalf of more than 3,500 clients throughout the course of his career make him a welcome addition to the Spireon executive team," said Kevin Weiss, CEO of Spireon. "Having worked with various types of fleets directly, his unique point of view will be extremely valuable to our customers as they navigate how best to increase efficiencies across fleet operations during today's challenges and beyond."

Krumheuer will guide market share growth of FleetLocate, Spireon's robust solution suite for advanced trailer telematics, vehicle data and diagnostics. His role will encompass supporting strategic relationships with resellers and channel partners, as well as ensuring ongoing technology innovation. His appointment comes on the heels of the FL360™ With Optional FL Dashcam launch, the latest addition to the FleetLocate portfolio using artificial intelligence, allowing customers to immediately gain contextual data on fleet and driver incidents in real time.

"Not content to rest on its reputation as the leader in aftermarket telematics solutions, Spireon continues to innovate new solutions to provide seamless fleet and trailer management capabilities," said Krumheuer. "I'm excited to join the company during this crucial time and look forward to growing the already impressive customer base of over 20,000."

An Army veteran, Krumheuer's previous roles include senior vice president of sales for SmartDrive and vice president of sales and account management at PeopleNet, a Trimble company, where he deepened his understanding of the transportation market, the needs of the customer and the importance of state-of-the-art technology to help solve business problems.

About Spireon

Spireon, the Vehicle Intelligence Company, is the leading provider of aftermarket telematics solutions in North America. By equipping cars, trucks, trailers and other mobile assets with GPS devices and sensors, Spireon turns any vehicle into a connected vehicle. Award-winning products GoldStar, Kahu and FleetLocate deliver 24×7 asset visibility and actionable insights to auto dealers, lenders, transportation companies, service fleet managers, rental car companies and consumers to increase safety and productivity, boost profits and protect assets. Spireon's NSpire IoT platform powers all Spireon solutions, supporting nearly 4 million active subscribers and processing more than 1 billion data events each month. Learn more www.spireon.com.

SOURCE Spireon

Related Links

https://www.spireon.com

