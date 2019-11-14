John L. Logue of Royale Pigments and Chemicals Named NACD 2019 Distributor of the Year

MARCO ISLAND, Fla., Nov. 14, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The National Association of Chemical Distributors (NACD) named John L. Logue, CEO of Royale Pigments and Chemicals, Inc., the 2019 Distributor of the Year. Recipients of this award exhibit the tenants of NACD Responsible Distribution®, working tirelessly on behalf of NACD and the chemical distribution industry to place the highest priority on the health, safety, and security of employees, communities, and the environment.

Logue serves as an active member of NACD, frequently participating in regional meetings and annual events. He also has traveled to Washington, D.C. on behalf of NACD, including testifying before the Office of the U.S. Trade Representative (USTR) in June 2019. Logue's actions inspired the beginning of NACD's Regulatory Compliance Experts program in 2019.

As CEO of Royale Pigments and Chemicals, Inc., Logue oversees the operations of the company, ensuring the safety and security of its employees while delivering quality products and excellent service to customers.

"John's work ethic demonstrates his unwavering dedication to his company, NACD, and the chemical distribution community," said Eric R. Byer, president and CEO of NACD. "Whether it's navigating government relations or demonstrating the latest technology, John always shows an enthusiasm for helping his industry colleagues."

The award was presented at NACD's 48th Annual Meeting by 2018 Distributor of the Year Shawn Wiram, Director of Safety, Health, and Environment at Brenntag North America. "John is an exemplary Responsible Distributor, prioritizing the health, safety, and security of Royale Pigments and Chemicals' employees," said Wiram. "John actively advocates on behalf of our industry and continually demonstrates the tenets of Responsible Distribution, holding his company and our industry to the highest standard. We are honored to present this award to John."

Operating as a division of the Royale Group, Royale Pigments and Chemicals, Inc. is headquartered in Paramus, New Jersey. The company's mission is to "provide the highest of quality products and services," supplying products to the pigment, coloring, and chemical industry.

NACD and its more than 430 member companies are vital to the chemical supply chain providing products to over 750,000 end users. NACD members are leaders in health, safety, security, and environmental performance through implementation of Responsible Distribution, established in 1991 as a condition of membership and a third-party-verified management practice. For more information, visit www.NACD.com.

Contact: Matthew McKinney

(571) 482-3074

mmckinney@NACD.com

SOURCE National Association of Chemical Distributors (NACD)

Related Links

http://www.nacd.com

