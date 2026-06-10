John L. Scott Becomes First Pacific Northwest Brokerage to Bring Conversational AI Home Search to 3,000+ Broker Websites

SEATTLE, June 10, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- John L. Scott Real Estate today announced that the company is the first in the Pacific Northwest to bring AI Home Search to over 3,000 individual broker websites. This groundbreaking tool, already available on johnlscott.com, transforms how consumers interact with online listings – enhancing the personal search experience for every client.

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This innovative search experience helps consumers find homes by describing what they're looking for in their own words—allowing them to truly "search how they speak," without navigating complex filters. Conversational prompts narrow the fields to homes that actually match the lifestyle that the buyer desires.

Powered by Natural Language Processing (NLP) and AI-driven Computer Vision, the platform analyzes both listing data and property photos to deliver highly relevant results. Buyers can enter prompts like "single-story home near hiking trails with a modern kitchen and home office," and the AI surfaces matching homes—even identifying features like vaulted living spaces that may not be explicitly listed. The result: smarter matches and less scrolling.

Recognizing that consumer preferences vary, the interface was designed with flexibility in mind. A simple toggle above the search bar lets users turn AI on or off instantly—giving them the choice between next-generation search and a familiar, traditional experience.

Unlike traditional property search, which relies on preset filters for price, bedrooms, and location, AI Home Search removes the need to think in "real estate terms." By enabling users to describe their ideal home naturally, the platform delivers a more engaging, accurate search experience that keeps visitors connected to broker websites.

"As we approach our 100th year in business, John L. Scott continues to thrive by embracing change while staying true to our core values," said John L. Scott Chairman and CEO J. Lennox Scott. "We're committed to providing innovative technology (like John L. Scott AI Home Search) that enhances the home buying experience while helping brokers attract and engage consumers."

About John L. Scott Real Estate

John L. Scott Real Estate, led by third-generation Chairman and CEO J. Lennox Scott, has been helping buyers and sellers realize their homeownership dreams since 1931. JLS has over 100 offices with more than 3,000 brokers in Washington, Oregon, Idaho, and California. JLS is recognized as one of the top 20 residential real estate brands in the nation.

SOURCE John L. Scott, Inc.