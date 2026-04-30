JOHN L. WARD CENTER FOR FAMILY ENTERPRISES AT NORTHWESTERN UNIVERSITY'S KELLOGG SCHOOL OF MANAGEMENT TO HONOR BRENNINKMEIJER FAMILY WITH FAMILY LEADERSHIP AWARD AT ANNUAL SUMMIT

Summit also features Keynote Robert Pasin '97, CEO of Radio Flyer

EVANSTON, Ill., April 30, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The John L. Ward Center for Family Enterprises at Northwestern University's Kellogg School of Management will host the fourth annual re:connect Summit on May 14, 2026. The summit will bring together family enterprise owners, family office leaders, and next-generation successors to explore how families can sustain momentum while evolving across generations.

This year's agenda includes a presentation of the Family Leadership Award, which recognizes the unique contributions of exemplary family enterprise leaders to inspire the next generation of business leaders worldwide.

The Ward Center is proud to honor the Brenninkmeijer family with the 2026 Family Leadership Award. The family enterprise began as a clothing business in 1841 in the Netherlands and has grown into COFRA, a sixth-generation Europe-based conglomerate including the original C&A clothing retailer, Bregal (private equity), Redevco (real estate), and Anthos (fund and asset management).

The award will be accepted by Edward Brenninkmeijer '14 MBA, sixth-generation member and current Chief Investment Officer of Amesto and Kellogg alumnus.

The summit agenda features family enterprise leaders, industry experts, and world-renown Kellogg faculty. Robert Pasin '97, CEO of Radio Flyer, will deliver the Keynote presentation: Play to Win. Registration is open to members of business owning families and non-family executives or board directors.

SOURCE The John L. Ward Center for Family Enterprises at the Kellogg School of Management